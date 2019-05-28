CRXN: The ROCKET MAN Show: A Tribute To Elton John Comes to The Coral Springs Center For The Arts

The new movie is getting all the raves, but MusicWorks is bringing the live concert experience for Elton John fans of every age next February 28 at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, May 30, at 10 am.

The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive. Tickets are $25, $35 and $45 and now available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.

February 28, 2020 at 8 pm (Friday)

The ROCKET MAN Show

Simply put-this is Elton! Scotman Rus Anderson is Elton John's official body double for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour. Hand-picked by the internationally acclaimed singer himself, it was Rus' own live production of The ROCKET MAN Show that first got him noticed.

In the show, Anderson recreates the magic and live persona of Young Elton like no other. Storming around the stage with a fun-loving sense of flamboyance; part diva, part soccer player, killer vocalist, fierce piano player, all rock & roller. His painstaking attention to detail includes wearing gorgeous, colorful and spectacular costumes (many worn by Elton) including his iconic boots, glasses and jumpsuits from 1972, as well as a sparkly Swarovski tuxedo from 1984.

The ROCKET MAN Show is a regular feature across the United States at venues such as House of Blues, Hard Rock Live, Caesar's, Harrah's, Legends in Concert, BB King's, Universal Studios and Watl Disney World.

The show is 100 percent live in both vocal and instrumentation. It is a sincere visual, theatrical, funny and interactive show-and it is musically beautiful. There are ballads and driving rock songs. Audiences laugh, cry, sing and dance as they recall the highs and lows of Elton's legendary concerts.

Remember when rock was young? You will after seeing Rus Anderson in The ROCKET MAN Show on Friday, February 28, 2020, presented by MusicWorks at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts.

About MusicWorks:

MusicWorks specializes in producing live entertainment events in Florida. For more information, please visit www.musicworksconcerts.com.

About the Coral Springs Center for the Arts

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts (also known as THE CENTER) brings the finest in music, dance, comedy and more to the community; offering a variety of entertainment and artistic events for all ages and interests. From the best of Broadway, to top comedians, jazz and pop concerts, and a diverse selection of family productions, the theater has something for every taste. It is the cultural lifeblood of the community, with approximately 200,000 people visiting the facility yearly.

In addition to the intimate 1,471-seat theater, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts houses a dramatic dance studio, a variety of meeting rooms for corporate and private events and the elegant Coral Springs Museum of Art. Along with the museum's permanent collection, every three months they offer new exhibits for the enjoyment of its patrons.

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts is truly unique in all that it offers as a cultural resource for North Broward and South Palm Beach Counties. Easily accessible from the Sample Road exits off I-95, the Florida Turnpike and the Sawgrass Expressway, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts draws audiences preferring an intimate theater experience and museum visit closer to home. For more information, please call 954-344-5990 or visit the official website at www.TheCenterCS.com.





