Broadway in Fort Lauderdale Announces 2022-2023 Season

Broadway in Fort Lauderdale has announced its 2022/2023 season at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The season includes four South Florida premiers; SIX, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird and Beetlejuice. The season also features the return of Hamilton and two subscriber choice options, Chicago and Mean Girls. Riverdance 25th Anniversary show will also be available for purchase as a season option.

Season tickets for the 2022/2023 Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale six-show package are currently available and range from $279 - $945*. To renew or purchase a new subscription please visit BroadwayInFortLauderdale.com.

BROADWAY IN FORT LAUDERDALE 22/23 SEASON

SHOW DATE OPTIONS SIX October 11- 23, 2022 Hamiltonâ€¯ November 22 - Dec 11, 2022 Riverdanceâ€¯25th Anniversary Show January 13 - 15, 2023 Season option Tina - The Tina Turner Musical January 17 - 29, 2023â€¯ Chicago February 14 - 19, 2023 Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbirdâ€¯ March 28 - April 9, 2023 Mean Girls May 2 - 7, 2023 Beetlejuice June 13 - 25, 2023

About SIX

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

Written by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

About Hamilton

Hamilton is the story of America the, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won TonyÂ®, GrammyÂ® and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

â€¯

About Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show

Riverdance, as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its GrammyÂ® Award-winning thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance-beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again. For over 25 years, nothing has carried the energy, the sensuality and the spectacle of Riverdance.

About Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Her voice is undeniable. Her fire is unstoppable. Her triumph is unlike any other.

â€¯

An uplifting comeback story like no other, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll.

â€¯

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 GrammyÂ® Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.â€¯

â€¯

Featuring her much loved songs, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.â€¯

â€¯

About Chicago

After 25 years, Chicago is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder Chicago has been honored with 6 Tony AwardsÂ®, 2 Olivier Awards, a GrammyÂ® and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...Chicago.â€¯

About Harper's Lee To Kill a Mockingbird

All rise for Academy AwardÂ® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick To Kill a Mockingbird is "the most successful American play in Broadway history." (60 Minutes). New York Magazine calls it "a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul." With direction by Tony AwardÂ® winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird - "the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune) - has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR). Emmy AwardÂ®-winning actor Richard Thomas will play the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour.

About MEAN GIRLS

Subscriber Choice

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer TINA FEY ("30 Rock), composer JEFF RICHMOND ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and director CASEY NICHOLAW (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naÃ¯ve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

About Beetlejuice

He earned his stripes on Broadway... now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Orlando.

â€¯

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set and a score that's out of this Netherworld. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!â€¯