Broadway In Miami Announces 2022-2023 Season

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Broadway Across America have announced the 2022-2023 Broadway in Miami season in the Ziff Ballet Opera House with a five-show subscription package that includes two South Florida premieres, two Miami premieres and a highly anticipated return.

SIX - October 25-30, 2022

DISNEY'S ALADDIN - January 3-8, 2023

WICKED - February 15 - March 5, 2023

MY FAIR LADY - March 28 - April 2, 2023

AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS - May 9-14, 2023

The new Broadway in Miami subscription season is presented by Bank of America and Florida Theatrical Association in association with the Adrienne Arsht Center, along with support from Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

SIX

Written by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

October 25-30, 2022

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

DISNEY'S ALADDIN

January 3-8, 2023

From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

ALADDIN features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony® and Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida), and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!), this "Fabulous" and "Extravagant" (The New York Times) new musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes and lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley (Mary Poppins), Gregg Barnes (Kinky Boots), and Natasha Katz (An American in Paris).

WICKED

February 15 - March 5, 2023

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED-the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story.

MY FAIR LADY

March 28 - April 2, 2023

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, directed by Bartlett Sher.

Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

May 9-14, 2023

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, Ain't Too Proud tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group's personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), the unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

