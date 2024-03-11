Broadway Artists Intensive Junior to Take Place at the Kravis Center for Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will host The Broadway Artists Intensive Junior from June 24 - June 28, 2024

TBAI Junior students train with the same professional Broadway faculty as the more demanding, by audition-only, three-week Intensive for high school and college aged students. This summer's Junior program is a 1-week introductory session for students ages 9-13 to study all areas of the performing arts. Daily classes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. include ballet, jazz, tap, vocal technique, acting and improvisation.

No audition is required, but space is limited.

Created by Broadway professionals Jason Gillman and Jackie Bayne Gillman, The Broadway Artists Intensive Junior will be taught by an all-Broadway faculty, including special Guest Artists.

Registration is $25, Tuition is $475

For information, please visit kravis.org