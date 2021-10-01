Ballet Palm Beach Pops Up at Community Venues With Scenes From PETER PAN & TINKER BELL

Add some culture to your weekend with Scenes from Peter Pan & Tinker Bell at three Palm Beach County public venues. Ballet Palm Beach is performing at Rosemary Square, The Gardens Mall, and PGA Commons on Friday and Saturday, October 15 and 16, 2021. The professional company will produce a complimentary 20-minute performance of selected scenes from Peter Pan & Tinker Bell.

What: Ballet Palm Beach performance

When/Where: Friday, October 15 at 6:30 p.m., Water Pavilion West Palm at Rosemary Square

Saturday, October 16 at noon, Grand Court at The Gardens Mall

Saturday, October 16 at 6 p.m., PGA Commons (patio area outside The Cooper)

More: Peter Pan & Tinker Bell tells the story of Peter Pan, "the boy who never grew up," and his feisty fairy friend, Tinker Bell, before Wendy Darling's appearance in Peter's life. Peter & Tink's fantastical adventures take them through Neverland, where they encounter the often ill-behaved Lost Boys, mischievous Mermaids, Princess Tiger Lily, the beautiful young queen of the lost boys tribe, a crocodile of monstrous proportions, and of course, the fearsome Captain Hook and his pirates! This performance is partially underwritten by a grant from PNC's Arts Alive program.