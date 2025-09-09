BROADWAY IN THE BOTANICAL Returns to Area Stage This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a sold-out debut last April, Broadway in the Botanical will return to the Miami Beach Botanical Garden on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 6:00 PM with an all-new program.

Back by popular demand, this reimagined edition features a fresh setlist of musical theatre favorites performed by a dynamic blend of local professionals and emerging artists. Designed to delight audiences of all ages, the evening pairs live Broadway hits with the lush, outdoor beauty of one of Miami Beach’s most treasured spaces.

Building on the success of last spring’s event, Broadway in the Botanical offers audiences a unique night of performance under the stars. Guests are invited to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs, with accessible seating available on site. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

This special event is presented by Area Stage and made possible in part by support from the Miami Beach Cultural Arts Council.

