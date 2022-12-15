Arts Garage To Present TAP DANCING THROUGH AUSCHWITZ, December 22 & 24

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today reminded theater fans of an upcoming and thought-provoking production by powerful local playwright Tyler Ellman.

December 22 (Thursday) at 7:30 pm

December 24 (Saturday) at Noon

Tap Dancing Through Auschwitz

A Play by Tyler Ellman

Directed by Christine Barclay

(Presented in collaboration with BARCLAY Performing Arts)

Tap Dancing through Auschwitz follows five high school seniors as they visit the infamous concentration camp Auschwitz, on a trip known as The March of the Living. While in the midst of their own life transitions, their entire world is flipped upside down as they bear witness to the horrors of their ancestors' past. This coming-of-age story shows the inevitable relationship between light and darkness, suffering and hope, and misery and faith. Inspired by true events, this play is an edgy yet eye-opening experience that diverges from the typical classroom setting-incorporating a racy and colloquial dialogue that creates a familiarity with young audiences. Thus, forming a bridge between the younger generation and the history of the past, which cannot stand to be ignored.

Tickets: $30, $35. Tickets are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.



An entertainment and marketing entrepreneur, Tyler Ellman was most recently listed as an Executive Producer on the cast album recording of Stephen Sondheim's Off-Broadway production of Assassins. For the past three years, he has been working as a Sr. Account Executive at CLC Enterprises, a boutique Boca-based agency with an array of clients in entertainment, nonprofit, health, fitness, and more. He attended the University of Florida, where he received a bachelor's degree in Theatre and Telecommunications (Media & Society Track). During his college years, he interned for Broadway PR giant O&M Co., the producers of the Broadway musical Allegiance (starring George Takei and Lea Salonga); the Hollywood production company Allison Shearmur Productions (Hunger Games, Cinderella, Star Wars: Rogue One); and Abrams Artist Agency (the New York Talent Agency now known as A3). While in college, he also wrote and produced Tap Dancing Through Auschwitz, a semi-autobiographical play and coming-of-age story inspired by his experience on the March of the Living. Following graduation, he was the Outreach Coordinator and Company Manager of BARCLAY Performing Arts Center and is now the Director of Outreach and Development for the Find Your Voice Foundation, an arts-based nonprofit located in South Florida.



In January 2016, Christine Barclay founded BARCLAY Performing Arts which has produced more than 75 productions in South Florida. After earning a BA in Theatre with a double concentration in Performance and Direction from Muhlenberg College, she moved to New York City and worked as a Director/Choreographer for Tada! Youth Theatre and the Lucy Moses School at the Kaufman Center; served as Executive Assistant to Marc Tuminelli, founder of The Broadway Workshop (nominated Best Theatre Program in NYC); and was a resident member of the theatre faculty for the Rodeph Sholom School in Manhattan. She performed, directed, and choreographed for multiple theaters and schools, including The Kew Forest School and The Looking Glass Theatre, where her directorial work was lauded by The New York Times. Since moving to Florida 10 years ago, she has directed, choreographed, stage-managed, and performed in countless productions.

Arts Garage delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and South Florida. "Connecting our community to the world through the Arts"-this vision drives all decision-making at Arts Garage, which brings local, emerging artists and established global performers into the local multi-cultural community (students and adults, locals and tourists, people of all ages, income levels, backgrounds) who share a love of the arts.

Diversity is a hallmark of Arts Garage, which provides multicultural programming that promotes inclusion in the arts. #DiscoverDiversity isn't just a tagline-it is the cornerstone of our outreach programs, staffing, and marketing. Arts Garage is located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's popular Pineapple Grove (33444). For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.