Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arts Garage To Host Annual Gala GOOD VIBES With Belladiva On February 11

Featuring the electrifying Belladiva, Saturday, February 11, 6-11 pm.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Arts Garage To Host Annual Gala GOOD VIBES With Belladiva On February 11

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today invited friends, supporters and fans of diverse art and culture programming, to the nonprofit organization's 12th Annual Gala.

February 11 - 6 to 11 pm (Saturday)

GOOD VIBES

Arts Garage's most important fundraiser each year, the upcoming Gala includes live music by Belladiva, an electrifying ensemble of accomplished singers, dancers, and musicians, plus silent and live auctions with items to excite and entice, complimentary cocktails, and a delicious three-course dinner by Chez Gourmet.

"Covering a wide variety of music including Pop, R&B, Disco, Rock, Country, and Jazz, Belladiva knows how to engage a crowd and keep the party going to create an unforgettable celebration," promises Waldo. "While performing with their world class live band, their stage show is filled with audience-wowing vocals, cutting edge choreography, great costume changes, and a high energy performance that is second to none. Their musicianship offers unequalled authenticity as well as tons of fun. Belladiva is a musical extravaganza not to be missed."

"Festive attire is always admired but not required," she adds. "Best of all, funds raised on this fun night will benefit Arts Garage's diverse events, education programs, and emerging artists programs."

Tickets:

+ Individual Reserved $250; Individual Premium $300

+ Table of 6 Reserved $2,500; Premium $3,000

+ Table of 8 Premium $4,000

Gala tickets and tables are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 561.450.6357 or going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.

Arts Garage delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and South Florida. "Connecting our community to the world through the Arts"-this vision drives all decision-making at Arts Garage, which brings local, emerging artists and established global performers into the local multi-cultural community (students and adults, locals and tourists, people of all ages, income levels, backgrounds) who share a love of the arts.

Diversity is a hallmark of Arts Garage, which provides multicultural programming that promotes inclusion in the arts. #DiscoverDiversity isn't just a tagline-it is the cornerstone of our outreach programs, staffing, and marketing. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's popular Pineapple Grove (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.




Pianist Asiya Korepanova Will Perform Complete Solo Works Of Rachmaninoff For Miami Audien Photo
Pianist Asiya Korepanova Will Perform Complete Solo Works Of Rachmaninoff For Miami Audiences
On January 10 at Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ, Friends of Chamber Music of Miami, in association with Piano Lovers, will present pianist Asiya Korepanova in the first of six concerts devoted to the complete solo piano works of Sergei Rachmaninoff.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; Delray Beach Play Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; Delray Beach Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Island City Stage to Present Living the Truth - Seeing the Trans Community Through a Diffe Photo
Island City Stage to Present 'Living the Truth - Seeing the Trans Community Through a Different Lens'
Island City Stage will present “Living the Truth - Seeing the Trans Community Through a Different Lens,” which will precede the opening of Rotterdam opening January 19.
Review: TAP DANCING THROUGH AUSCHWITZ Is A Beam Of Light In Our Dark World Photo
Review: TAP DANCING THROUGH AUSCHWITZ Is A Beam Of Light In Our Dark World
What did our critic think of TAP DANCING THROUGH AUSCHWITZ at The Arts Garage?

More Hot Stories For You


Arts Garage To Host Annual Gala GOOD VIBES With Belladiva On February 11Arts Garage To Host Annual Gala GOOD VIBES With Belladiva On February 11
January 3, 2023

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today invited friends, supporters and fans of diverse art and culture programming, to the nonprofit organization's 12th Annual Gala.
Pianist Asiya Korepanova Will Perform Complete Solo Works Of Rachmaninoff For Miami AudiencesPianist Asiya Korepanova Will Perform Complete Solo Works Of Rachmaninoff For Miami Audiences
January 3, 2023

On January 10 at Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ, Friends of Chamber Music of Miami, in association with Piano Lovers, will present pianist Asiya Korepanova in the first of six concerts devoted to the complete solo piano works of Sergei Rachmaninoff.
Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Hosts Free Exhibition by Artist Serge Strosberg VENI, VIDI, VICICultural Council for Palm Beach County Hosts Free Exhibition by Artist Serge Strosberg VENI, VIDI, VICI
December 28, 2022

In its dynamic Donald M. Ephraim Family Gallery, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County will present another thought-provoking exhibition: Veni, Vidi, Vici by international portrait artist Serge Strosberg, January 6 through February 18, 2023. The exhibition is an artistic exploration of the life and influence of Henry Morrison Flagler, the founder of Standard Oil and the Florida East Coast Railroad, as well as the cities of Miami and Palm Beach.
Island City Stage to Present 'Living the Truth - Seeing the Trans Community Through a Different Lens'Island City Stage to Present 'Living the Truth - Seeing the Trans Community Through a Different Lens'
December 23, 2022

Island City Stage will present “Living the Truth - Seeing the Trans Community Through a Different Lens,” which will precede the opening of Rotterdam opening January 19.
February Fun Announced At Morikami Museum And Japanese GardensFebruary Fun Announced At Morikami Museum And Japanese Gardens
December 22, 2022

February happenings at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens include Ikebana Flower Arrangement, Sumi-e Ink Painting, and Kimono Culture. Get full details on all the February workshops, classes, and demonstrations coming up below:
share