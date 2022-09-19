Arts Garage Announces 2022-2023 Theatre Season

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today announced the nonprofit organization's 2022-2023 theater season-four thought-provoking productions, three of them by South Florida playwrights.

"Arts Garage is thrilled to have a theatre season packed full of powerful thematic performances," says Waldo. "Every one of these works will foster important discussions as we experience each piece."

October 8 (Saturday) at 8 pm

Ferocious Love:

A Black Man's Journey to Manhood

By Mo Beasley

Ferocious Love is a spoken word-theatre experience that puts a whole new spin on the urban male coming of age story circa the late 1980s. Ferocious Love demystifies the strong black single mother who is often deified in the black community and the scary street hustlin' uncle who is so often demonized and glorified for all the wrong reasons. These two characters are in a tug of war for the life of the central character, Junie, who is "gasping for guidance" in search of his manhood beyond Ma's well-intentioned "Emotional Incest" and his Uncle Rueben's "Ideologies'. The issues of class, dysfunctional families, and the ferocity of a mother's love figure greatly into this journey for manhood in a post-Civil Rights/Black Power America.

(Note: Contains Explicit Language)

Tickets: $35

December 9 (Friday) at 8 pm

December 11 (Sunday) at 7pm

Family Tree:

A Christmas Comedy

By Danielle Trzcinski

Full theater piece Family Tree is a full-length Christmas Comedy about a slightly dysfunctional family all under the same roof for the holidays. Pull up a chair and join "The Pacola Family" for this funny, fresh, and modern take on what it's really like when family is together and home for the holidays.

Tickets: $40

December 22 (Thursday) at 7:30 pm

December 24 (Saturday) at Noon

Tap Dancing Through Auschwitz

A Play by Tyler Ellman

Directed by Christine Barclay

(Presented in collaboration with BARCLAY Performing Arts)

Tap Dancing through Auschwitz follows five high school seniors as they visit the infamous concentration camp Auschwitz, on a trip known as The March of the Living. While in the midst of their own life transitions, their entire world is flipped upside down as they bear witness to the horrors of their ancestors' past. This coming-of-age story shows the inevitable relationship between light and darkness, suffering and hope, and misery and faith. Inspired by true events, this play is an edgy yet eye-opening experience that diverges from the typical classroom setting-incorporating a racy and colloquial dialogue that creates a familiarity with young audiences. Thus, forming a bridge between the younger generation and the history of the past, which cannot stand to be ignored.

Tickets: $30, $35

February 10 (Friday) at 8 pm

The Spirit of Harriet Tubman

A One Woman Show by Leslie McCurdy

(With music by Bishop Moore & the Straghnettes of the Straghn & Sons Tri-County Funeral Home)

On a barren stage with only a trunk of costumes, Leslie McCurdy thrills her audience with her passionate portrayal of The Spirit of Harriet Tubman. For a breath-taking hour, she embodies Tubman's immortal spirit from early childhood to her elder years.

Tickets: $30

Arts Garage delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and South Florida. "Connecting our community to the world through the Arts"-this vision drives all decision-making at Arts Garage, which brings local, emerging artists and established global performers into the local multi-cultural community (students and adults, locals and tourists, people of all ages, income levels, backgrounds) who share a love of the arts.

Diversity is a hallmark of Arts Garage, which provides multicultural programming that promotes inclusion in the arts. #DiscoverDiversity isn't just a tagline-it is the cornerstone of our outreach programs, staffing, and marketing. Arts Garage is located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's popular Pineapple Grove (33444). For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.