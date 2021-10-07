Art Prevails Project to Present THE HAPPENING: A THEATRICAL MIXTAPE, VOLUME III

Art Prevails Project will present The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape, Volume III - A Woman's Worth in the Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Thursday, October 14 - Sunday, October 17.

Filled with laughter, love and enlightenment, the production celebrates and highlights women, their obstacles and achievements, with a particular lens on how gender, race and class intersect. This latest installment in a series of multidisciplinary productions explores socially relevant topics through short plays interwoven with music, dance and poetry.

Featuring some of South Florida's finest talent, The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape, Volume III is written and directed by Darius V. Daughtry, founder and artistic director of Art Prevails Project.

"I'm excited to partner with the Broward Center to bring such an important project to our community," Daughtry said. "Artists serve to shed light where necessary and shine light when needed; this show does just that."

Art Prevails Project is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 performing and literary arts organization committed to impacting South Florida and beyond by providing engaging and authentic artistic and cultural experiences through performance and education. Utilizing a multidisciplinary approach rooted in theatre and creative writing, it strives to entertain, educate and inspire.

The event is presented as part of the Broward Center's yearlong Arts For Action: Black Voices initiative that explores how the arts and artists can be a force for change in addressing critical issues of social justice and racial inequality. The initiative is funded through the Community Foundation of Broward's Art of Community grant program, which aims to use the arts as a tool or catalyst to heighten awareness, deepen knowledge, and mobilize action on social justice issues. Support has been provided by the following Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Mary N. Porter Community Impact Fund, Community Concerts Association of Fort Lauderdale Performing Arts Fund, A Fund for the Performing Arts and the Linda and Michael Carter Fund. Additional supporters of the initiative include BBX Capital Foundation and JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

Performances are Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 5 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and Parker Playhouse. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.

The Broward Center is following health & safety guidelines developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic and that have been informed by guidance of public health officials including the Centers for Disease Control. Ticket holders two years of age or older are required to wear a suitable face covering that covers the nose, mouth and chin. For entry to performances, all guests 12 years of age and older are asked to provide documentation of a recent negative COVID-19 test with an alternative option of voluntarily presenting documentation of full vaccination. Refunds are available for anyone who submits confirmation of a positive test result in the ten-day period prior to the performance. Performance ticket holders who do not comply with these policies may be required to leave the theater without refund. These health & safety guidelines are available at BrowardCenter.org and will continue to evolve as the environment changes.