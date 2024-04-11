Art Prevails Project to Present 2nd Annual OUR VOICES: FESTIVAL OF WORDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As April heralds National Poetry Month, the second annual Our Voices: Festival of Words will take place from April 25 to 27th in Fort Lauderdale. Presented by the Art Prevails Project, a Broward-based cultural arts organization committed to community enrichment through creative expression, this three-day literary extravaganza promises to celebrate the vibrant tapestry of literature, offering engaging activities for all ages. This event aims to foster a love for literature while addressing critical issues such as low literacy rates.

The annual festival is the brainchild of Darius Daughtry, who advocates for the transformative potential of the arts. He is the visionary founder of the Art Prevails Project and is not only a poet and educator but also a champion ofsocietal change through artistic means. Daughtry fervently believes that art is the language of healing, and literature is the conduit for this profound dialogue.

"I am thrilled and filled with anticipation for this year's event. It's a momentous occasion that celebrates the power of words, literature, and the vibrant spirit ofour community. Our festival embodies our commitment to celebrating diverse voices and fostering a love for literature. I am truly excited to see its impact on our attendees and the lasting connections it will inspire." Darius Daughtry, Founder Our Voices: Festival of Words.

Our Voices: Festival of Words partners with the local community and will feature a diverse lineup of activities, including performances, author readings, children's activities, a meditation garden, food trucks, live music, and more.

This year's festival programming will include;

Lit Lounge (April 25): An Opening Reception and Artist Showcase featuring local and regional writers, poets, and musicians.

Book Fair (April 26): An invite-only event providing local students complimentary books and art-making experiences.

An Intimate Evening (April 26): The evening will feature a captivating poetry reading and thought-provoking conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Jericho Brown. Nadege Green, Director ofCommunity Research and Storytelling at the Community Justice Project, will guide the discussion. Immerse yourself in Christell Roach's poetic works as she recites her soul-stirring poetry. Roach's words promise to resonate deeply and leave a lasting impression. Experience the power ofstorytelling with a special play reading from Art Prevails Projects' short play contest winner, "Of House and Home." These plays, which celebrate and explore themes of belonging and identity, offer a unique and compelling perspective on the human experience.

Festival of Words (April 27): A free, family-friendly community festival celebrating literature through diverse activities.

"Through the power of literature, the Our Voices Festival illuminates the diverse voices and narratives that enrich our Broward community," said Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Broward. "As we gather for this second annual celebration, we embrace the transformative impact ofstorytelling that unites people of all ages and backgrounds in a shared exploration ofcreativity and connection."

"For years, Art Prevails Project has uplifted our community through the power ofpoetry and storytelling," said Broward County Cultural Division Director Philip Dunlap. "We are happy to continue to support Art Prevails Project' with Our Voices: Festival ofWords and their commitment to use the literary arts as a tool to impact our residents."

"Amazon is committed to investing in the communities where we operate across the country," said Angelica Santibanez, Head of Community Engagement for the South Florida region at Amazon. "We are proud to support this amazing initiative and help close the literacy gap in Broward County."

To learn more about Our Voices: Festival ofWords and get your free ticket, please visit www.ourvoicesfest.com.