Alyssa Milano to Appear on BETWEEN TWO PALMS at the Studios of Key West

Milano has been in the spotlight for most of her life and has chosen to shine that spotlight on causes that matter deeply to her.

May. 18, 2021  

The Studios of Key West has announced that Alyssa Milano will appear on their weekly popular livestream conversation series Between Two Palms on Wednesday, May 19th from 6-7PM EST. The conversations, which are a highlight of The Studios of Key West digital and virtual stream programming, feature a lively, unscripted chat between a luminary in the performing, visual and literary arts, and an Artistic Associate of The Studios. This week's host is theater producer and director Murphy Davis. The program, which reaches a National audience, is free to all. Viewers must register in advance at https://tskw.org/ to receive a unique link for streaming live.

Milano has been in the spotlight for most of her life and has chosen to shine that spotlight on causes that matter deeply to her. Her advancement of #MeToo sparked a viral movement of women fighting against sexual harassment and assault and she has been involved in TimesUp since its inception. In the wake of the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, Alyssa became one of the founders of NoRA, a coalition dedicated to combating the NRA money in political campaigns so that common sense gun reform can be enacted. For 15 years, she has been a UNICEF National Ambassador. In 2016, she received their Spirit of Compassion Award for her dedication to their mission of advocating for the protection of children's rights, helping meet their basic needs and expanding their opportunities to reach their full potential. She has lobbied members of Congress for greater rights for immigrants as well as education reform and has been on the forefront of efforts to protect health coverage for all Americans.

According to Executive Producer & Artistic Associate Stephen Kitsakos, "The Studios is proud to be able to offer an opportunity for viewers to meet Alyssa in a conversation dedicated to keeping the creative spirit alive and the transformative and healing power of the performing arts." Kitsakos adds, "In addition we are over the moon that there will be a cameo appearance by BLAKE HUNTER, one of the original creators and the chief writer of the TV series that jumpstarted her career, Who's the Boss? which is headed for a reboot in 2022 co-starring Tony Danza." Hunter, who is now 87, has said that he will never forget Milano's stunning audition for the role of Samantha Micelli on the long-running ABC sitcom.

More information on this and upcoming conversations can be found at https://tskw.org/ The Studios of Key West is one of the leading multidisciplinary arts organizations in South Florida and has continued to provide an Artist Residency Program as well as classes, workshops, digital, streaming programs and virtual gallery exhibits since the beginning of the pandemic providing continued employment to many visual artists, writers, performers and instructors in the Florida Keys.


