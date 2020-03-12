All Public Events at the New World Center are Cancelled

Out of an abundance of caution, and in an effort to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, New World Symphony (NWS) President Howard Herring announced the closure of the New World Center for all public events from March 13 through April 12.

The following events have been cancelled:

March 13-14: Nu Deco Ensemble

March 14: Yoga Mornings

March 15: Harpsichord Hero

March 16: Solo Spotlight: New Music For Percussion Trio

March 18: Virtual Hangout

March 20-21: Scheherazade, including the WALLCAST® concert

March 27: Beer and Brass

March 28: Percussion Consort

April 3: PRIDE: Late Night at the New World Symphony

April 5: Concert For Kids: Let's Dance

April 6: Beethoven RECOMPOSED

April 6: Music and Mindfulness

April 8: Virtual Hangout

April 10: Music For Histiocytosis: Playing for a Cure

April 11: Yoga Mornings

April 11: Sounds of the Times: Symphonic Cabaret

The New World Symphony's March 22 performance at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach has also been cancelled. Additionally, all lessons, coachings, campus tours, and community engagement events during this time will be cancelled.

In a message to ticket holders, Mr. Herring said, "This societal disruption is unique, even for those of us accustomed to hurricanes. Though it is disappointing to make this difficult decision, and there will be a financial stress on our organization, we believe it is the responsibility of each of us to do whatever is necessary to protect the safety and well-being of our community."

NWS's business model relies on ticket revenue and donations. In order to mitigate the loss of revenue from the cancelled concerts, and ensure the financial stability of the New World Symphony, we ask that our patrons consider donating or exchanging their tickets for these cancelled concerts as a gesture of support for NWS in these challenging times.

Ticket holders should contact the New World Symphony Box Office to:

DONATE TICKETS: Ticket holders may donate the value of their tickets to NWS as a tax-deductible donation, to help ensure our Fellows achieve the leadership necessary to carry our art form forward in communities worldwide. NWS can provide an acknowledgement letter for tax purposes.

EXCHANGE TICKETS: Tickets may be exchanged for another NWS performance for this season, next season or for a gift certificate which can be used at any time. All exchange fees will be waived in this situation.

RECEIVE A REFUND: Ticket holder may request a refund of the value of their tickets. The refund will be issued in the same manner as the original payment.

The New World Symphony Box Office can be reached by emailing tickets@nws.edu.

New World Symphony staff and Fellows will work from home during this time, with only essential personnel on premises at the New World Center. At this time, there have been no cases of coronavirus among the staff or musicians of the New World Symphony.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You