Acclaimed Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Partners With Miami Library For October Concerts

The Daniel Bennett Group plays a special CD release concert at two Miami-Dade Public Libraries on October 28th. The first concert is at Kendale Lakes Library (15205 SW 88th St, Miami, FL) at 12pm. The second concert is at Northeast Dade-Aventura Library (2930 Aventura Blvd, Miami, FL) at 4pm.

The Miami-Dade Public Library hosts major cultural events throughout the year. The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their album, 'New York Nerve.'

Daniel Bennett is joined by master percussionist Koko Bermejo (drums/keyboard) and acclaimed bassist Kevin Hailey.

The music shifts rapidly from modern Jazz to American folk music and beyond. Daniel Bennett Group has been featured in Timeout New York, NPR, Miami Herald and the Boston Globe.

Daniel Bennett Group was recently voted 'Best New Jazz' in Hot House Magazine. Bennett is the associate director of the New York Jazz Academy in Times Square. Daniel Bennett is an endorsing artist for Morgan Mouthpieces and touring clinician. Bennett recently played woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully improvised musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times called the show, "Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!" Daniel Bennett's genre-bending sound has captivated audiences throughout the world. To learn more about these free concerts, visit www.mdpls.org.