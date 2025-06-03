ALI SIDDIQ: IN THE SHADOWS is Coming to the Kravis Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Ali Siddiq is returning to Dreyfoos Hall with his In The Shadows tour on December 20. This announcement comes on the release of his two new comedy specials; “My Two Sons” premiered on YouTube May 11 and received over 2.5 million views in the first 10 days, and “Rugged” premieres on YouTube June 15. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. online and 12 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469.

Stand-up comedian and public speaker ALI SIDDIQ's unique style of stand-up began behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories. He gained fame when he appeared on HBO's “Def Comedy Jam” and “Live From Gotham” and in 2013 he was named Comedy Central's “#1 Comic to Watch”. He was a top 5 finalist on NBC's “Bring The Funny” in 2019 and appeared as a regular cast member on the reboot of “Punk'd” for Quibi.

People received their first taste of ALI AIDDIQ when he appeared on HBO's DEF COMEDY JAM and LIVE FROM GOTHAM, and in 2013 he was named Comedy Central's "#1 Comic to Watch". In 2014, Ali impressed comedy enthusiasts by displaying his ability to captivate an audience with his "Mexicans Got On Boots" tale, a descriptive storytelling, with over 16 million views, of a prison riot on “This Is Not Happening”, the first of three appearances. His stories continued with his “Half Hour” special, which premiered on Comedy Central in 2016. Immediately following the premier of that special, Comedy Central offered Ali an hour-special where he performed for inmates live in a Texas jail, sending Ali back to where it all started. The hour special, “Ali Siddiq: It's Bigger Than These Bars”, premiered in February 2018 on Comedy Central and has over 3.5 million views on YouTube. In 2019, Ali was a top 5 finalist on NBC's “Bring The Funny”. He also appeared as a regular cast member on the reboot of “Punk'd” for Quibi.

Additionally, Ali has appeared on several popular podcasts and TV shows like “The Joe Rogan Experience”, “Club Shay Shay”, “The Breakfast Club”, “85 South”, “Kill Tony”, “VladTV”, “Good Morning America”, “Uncle Joey's Joint with Joey Diaz”, “Ari Shaffir's Skeptic Tank”, “Bertcast”, “Are You Garbage”, “Your Mom's House” and many others.

*Yondr Fan advisory

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of cellphones, smart watches, smart accessories, cameras, or recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches, and accessories will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their belongings at all times and can access their phones throughout the event at designated Phone Use Areas in the venue. All phones will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the event space.

Anyone seen using a non-permitted device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue. Guests are encouraged to bring a credit card for purchases inside the venue. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

