A SERAPHIC FIRE CHRISTMAS Comes To The Pompano Beach Cultural Center

One of South Florida's favorite holiday traditions, A Seraphic Fire Christmas, makes its debut at The Pompano Beach Cultural Center. Enjoy beautiful seasonal carols and heart-warming music as Associate Conductor James K. Bass leads the renowned a cappella choral ensemble, who will perform in a serene candle-lit setting.

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season will quiet, and Seraphic Fire will fill the room with musical peace and good cheer. Come away cherishing a newly discovered gem at 7 pm on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Tickets are $65. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org

"We are excited to welcome Seraphic Fire to our stage as they celebrate their 20th anniversary of delighting audiences wherever they go!" said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director. "This internationally renowned vocal ensemble is a two-time Grammy nominated Florida favorite, and especially beloved for their festive and joyful holiday program."

In its two-decade history, Seraphic Fire has become a staple of the local and national arts community. Lauded by Gramophone for its "mellifluous, crystalline artistry," and called "one of the best excuses for living in Miami" by El Nuevo Herald, the ensemble has gained an international reputation for dynamic, cutting-edge, and historically informed programming that encompasses both secular and sacred music. The ensemble's roster is populated by performers, teachers, and scholars who represent the best of the American school of vocal and instrumental training.

In 2007, the ensemble began touring nationally. In 2010, Seraphic Fire debuted internationally to sold-out crowds in Mexico City. The group continues to tour nationally, and recent tours included Vermont, Indiana, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Kansas City, and New York. In 2008, the organization recorded its first album, and has since gone on to record 16 full-length albums. In 2012, the ensemble was recognized with two Grammy nominations for its recordings A Seraphic Fire Christmas and Brahms: Ein Deutches Requiem. Two of their recordings have debuted in the top ten of Billboard's classical chart.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach.