A ROARING AFFAIR Comes to Barnacle Historic State Park This Weekend

Flappers and dappers alike will converge upon the Barnacle Historic State Park, April 2 at 6 p.m., in celebration of Commodore Ralph Munroe's 171st birthday hosted by the Barnacle Society.

This Roaring Twenties-themed fundraiser complete with Jazz Age and other music on the grounds of the Commodore's historic home will also include a delicious dinner, dancing, and a much anticipated silent auction.

Monies generated by tickets sales, the silent auction, and other donations will go to fortify efforts by the funding arm of the park, The Barnacle Society, to maintain and preserve the home, the grounds, and the property's boathouse at Bay's edge.

Guests will be invited to grab a French 75 cocktail and peruse the fabulous deals at the silent auction before settling into a delicious supper. Then they'll step up to cut a rug to the fabulous sounds of The Mark Small Quartet.

Attire is '20s-themed optional, so feel free to dress as your favorite flapper or dapper. The event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Highway, Coconut Grove, FL 33133.

Tickets are available to purchase individually and in discounted tables of 10. Buy early for the best prices. Members pay $65 each or $600 per table, and "future members" pay $75 each or $700 per table. The number of tickets is limited, so be sure to quickly visit the Barnacle Society Square Site.

For an additional $30, guests may attend the VIP Speakeasy Hour! Your Add-on Ticket will grant you early access to the park for a special preview of silent-auction loot and champagne from 5 to 6 p.m. Please note: The VIP Ticket Add-On is sold in conjunction with the purchase of an event ticket.