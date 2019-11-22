2019-2020 Teen Ambassadors Generate Buzz for the Broward Center

When attending a show at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, you may notice some high school students in the theater recording their experiences. They are among the 26 high school students representing 21 public, private or home schools in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties as Broward Center Teen Ambassadors during the 2019-2020 season.

Now in its 10th year, the Teen Ambassadors program is fostering the next generation of performing arts fans. Teen Ambassadors bring a unique perspective to what they cover at the Broward Center, as they detail, through written and video reviews, their behind-the-scenes experiences and exclusive educational opportunities, including introductions to performances in every artistic discipline. Acting as in-house theater critics, they must demonstrate a dedication to both the performing arts and writing in order to become a Teen Ambassador. The students also earn community service hours through this innovative program that ensures a fresh perspective on traditional and contemporary arts.

The Teen Ambassador share their review on their social media channels and populate a unique website with their original content. See their reviews online at browardcenterteenambassadors.com/

Organized by school, the 2019-2020 Teen Ambassadors are:

· American Heritage School: Jessi Kaplan (ninth grade); Adelina Marinello (twelfth grade)

· Boca Raton Community High School: Ella McGeough (tenth grade)

· Cardinal Gibbons High School: Megan Price (twelfth grade)

· College Academy: Manuella Guerra (eleventh grade)

· Cypress Bay High School: Shriya Jhaveri (ninth grade)

· Deerfield Beach High School: Alan Halaly (twelfth grade)

· Florida Virtual School: Maya Washburn (twelfth grade)

· Fort Lauderdale High School: Kiersten Kunz (eleventh grade)

· Homeschool: Carmela Cinnante (twelfth grade)

· McFatter Technical High School: Mariah McSweeney (twelfth grade)

· Miami Arts Charter School: Lauren Berger (tenth grade)

· Monarch High School: Carlie Nussbaum (eleventh grade)

· North Broward Preparatory School: Lili Baker (eleventh grade)

· Northeast High School: Daniela Alonzo (eleventh grade)

· Nova High School: Alison Garland (twelfth grade)

· Olympic Heights: Alexa Domash (twelfth grade)

· Pembroke Pines Charter School: Maci Castillo (tenth grade)

· Pine Crest School:

o Boca Raton campus - Maya Harpaz (eleventh grade)

o Fort Lauderdale campus - Jade Klacko (eleventh grade); Alina Virga (eleventh grade); Caroline Morrissey (eleventh grade)

· School for Advanced Studies Wolfson: Krystal Tome (eleventh grade)

· South Broward High School: Ian Hayden (eleventh grade)

· Western High School: Abigail Kopelowitz (twelfth grade); Emma Wasserman (twelfth grade)

Teen Ambassadors also are responsible for sharing with the community their involvement at the Broward Center and affiliated venues by posting their experiences to the teen ambassador website and their personal social media outlets.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located in the Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District at 201 SW Fifth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

For more information, like them on Facebook at Facebook.com/BrowardCenter and Facebook.com/BrowardCenterEducation, follow them on Twitter and Instagram @BrowardCenter, subscribe to their channel at Youtube.com/user/BrowardCenter and join the conversation with #BrowardCenter.





