12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; Delray Beach Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

John Lariviere - YOU'RE THE TOP - THE MUSIC OF COLE PORTER - Delray Beach Playhouse 62%

Annie Matot - LET’S FALL IN LOVE - Page Family Center for the Performing Arts 38%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jeannie Krouch - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 22%

Jamel Booth - BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre 19%

Diego Villada - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 12%

Tiffany Hosch - MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre 11%

Patrick Fitzwater - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre 9%

Jerel Brown - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Slow Burn Theatre 8%

Rickey Tripp - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 6%

Natalie Caruncho - ON YOUR FEET - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 5%

Tiffany Hosch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Seminole Theatre 5%

Irma Becker - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage Company 2%

Stephen Casey - MAMMA MIA! - The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dunia Pacheco - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 31%

Maria Rodaz - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage Company 24%

Ellis Tillman - AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 15%

ARI FULTON - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 15%

Ellis Tillman - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 9%

Brian O'Keefe - THE BELLE OF AMHERST - Palm Beach Dramaworks 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Suzanne Dunn - RESPECT - Delray Beach Playhouse 26%

Jamel Booth - BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre 17%

Patrick Fitzwater - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Co. 10%

Sabrina Lynn Gore - FUN HOME - Lake Worth Playhouse 10%

Joel Castillo - MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre 10%

Christopher Renshaw - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 5%

Jeffrey Bruce - CABARET - Pembroke Pines Theater of The Performing Arts 5%

Andy Señor - ON YOUR FEET - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 5%

Giancarlo Rodaz - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage Company 3%

Luciana Caplan - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - LCA Performing Arts Company 2%

Ron Hutchins - PAGEANT THE MUSICAL - Island City Stage 2%

Anthony Gruppuso - THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT - The Wick Theatre 2%

David Arisco - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Giancarlo Rodaz - BE MORE CHILL - Area Stage Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Layon Gray - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 30%

Conor Bagley - NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME - Westchester Cultural Center 27%

David Arisco - AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 18%

Jerry K Jensen - FIREFLIES - Act Community Theatre 16%

David Arisco - NOW AND THEN - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 9%



Best Ensemble Performance

RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 19%

BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre 15%

MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre 12%

THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 12%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Co. 12%

NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME - Westchester Cultutal Center 10%

A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 6%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL - Lake Worth Playhouse 3%

THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT - The Wick Theatre 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage 3%

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

BE MORE CHILL - Area Stage 1%

NOW AND THEN - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

MIDDLETOWN - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sonia Buchanan - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 33%

Mitch Ost - THE DAHOMEY WARRRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 19%

Dean Landhuis - FUN HME - Lake Worth Playhouse 13%

Cory Pattak - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 11%

Eric Nelson - ON YOUR FEET - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 9%

Joseph Naftal - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage 8%

Eric Nelson - AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Eric Nelson - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Karen Nagy - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 39%

Tony Seepersad - MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre 17%

Tony Seepersad - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Seminole Theatre 13%

Michael O Mitchell/Annastasia Victory - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 11%

Clay Ostwald - ON YOUR FEET - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 8%

Rick Kaydas - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage Company 7%

Stephen G. Anthony - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 5%



Best Musical

RESPECT - Delray Beach Playhouse 21%

MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre 13%

FUN HOME - Lake Worth Playhouse 11%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Co. 10%

A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 9%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Seminole Theatre 8%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Slow Burn Theatre 6%

CABARET - Pembroke Pines Theatre Of the Performing Arts 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pembroke Pines Theatre Of the Performing Arts 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage Company 4%

ON YOUR FEET - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - LCA Performing Arts Company 2%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL - Lake Worth Playhouse 2%

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

BE MORE CHILL - Area Stage Company 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 32%

THE DAHOMEY WARRIRORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 30%

THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT - The Wick Theatre 21%

EDUCATING ASHER - Empire Stage 17%



Best Performer In A Musical

Amanda Gomes - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 12%

Eden Gross - FUN HOME - Lake Worth Playhouse 12%

Irene Gonzalez - MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre 11%

Lissen Ellington - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL - Lake Worth Playhouse 8%

Luis Otamendi - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Seminole Theatre 7%

JUSON WILLIAMS - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 6%

Bryan Austermann - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Co. 6%

Catherine Elaine Magariño - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Seminole Theatre 5%

Spensyr Bach - INTO THE WOODS - Barclay Performing Arts 4%

JB Bellinato - FUN HOME - Lake Worth Playhouse 4%

Kaia Davis - FUN HOME - Lake Worth Playhouse 3%

Rachel O'Hara - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

Imran Hylton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage 3%

Sara Tripp - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

Claudia Yanez - ON YOUR FEET - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Catherine Elaine Magariño - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - LCA Performing Arts 2%

Andy Christopher - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Jason Canela - ON YOUR FEET - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Michael Vadnal - SOUND OF MUSIC - Aventura Arts and Cultural Center 1%

Jamie Mattocks - FUN HOME - Lake Worth Playhouse 1%

Maxime Pressert - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage 1%

Luiza Prochet - SOUND OF MUSIC - LCA Company 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Ryan Crout - NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME - Westchester Cultural Center 24%

Aixa Kendrick - THE DAHOMEY WARRIRORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 23%

Dayana Corton - NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME - Westchester Cultural Center 15%

Lory Reyes - FIREFLIES - Act Community Theatre 9%

Terry Hardcastle - AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 8%

Larry Buzzeo - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Island City Stage 8%

Laura Turnbull - NOW AND THEN - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 5%

Kristian Bikic - NOW AND THEN - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Kristian Lugo - NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME - Westchester Cultural Center 3%

Stephen Trovillion - NOW AND THEN - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%



Best Play

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 32%

THE DAHOMEY WARRIRORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 32%

FIREFLIES - Act Community Theatre 17%

NOW AND THEN - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 13%

MIDDLETOWN - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cindi Taylor - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 28%

Joel Castillo - MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre 17%

Mitch Ost - THE DAHOMEY WARRIRORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 17%

Dean Landhuis - FUN HOME - Lake Worth Playhouse 12%

ADAM KOCH - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 9%

Frank J. Oliva - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage Company 7%

Tim Bennett - AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 5%

Jodi Dellaventura - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Frank J. Oliva - BE MORE CHILL - Area Stage Company 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andre Lancaster - RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 33%

Layon Gray - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 21%

Eric Green - MAMMA MIA! - Seminole Theatre 19%

KAI HARADA - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 11%

Shaun Mitchell - ON YOUR FEET - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 10%

Alex Bonilla - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 7%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Lissen Ellington - RESPECT - Delray Beach Playhouse 20%

Jay Hendrix - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Co. 16%

Sebastian Hernandez - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Seminole Theatre 10%

Spensyr Bach - RESPECT A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN - Delray Beach Playhouse 9%

Darlene Hope - A WONDERFUL WORLD - Colony Theatre 7%

Michael Coppola - FUN HOME - Lake Worth Playhouse 6%

Aaron Bower - FUN HLME - Lake Worth Playhouse 6%

Lindsey Corey - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Spensyr Bach - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Barclay Performing Arts 3%

Alma Cuervo - ON YOUR FEET - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Michael Scott Ross - THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT - The Wick theatre 3%

Imran Hylton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage 2%

Eileen Faxas - ON YOUR FEET - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Katie Duerr - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Area Stage Company 2%

Aaron Bower-Kemper - THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT ABBIT - The wick Theatre 2%

Katie Duerr - BE MORE CHILL - Area Stage Company 1%

Chaz Rose - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Nevena Aurelius - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - LCA Theater Company 1%

Indigo Reina - SOUND OF MUSIC - Aventura Arts and Cultural Center 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Toddra Brunson - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 21%

Irene Adjan - AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 21%

Carla Zackson-Heller - FIREFLIES - Act Community Theatre 15%

Asilia Neilly - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 14%

Larry Chidsey - FIREFLIES - Act Community Theatre 11%

Michael McKenzie - AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 10%

Charles Reuben Korneail - THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS - Sandrell Rivers Theater 8%

