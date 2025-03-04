SWEENEY TODD, COME FROM AWAY And More Set for Playhouse on the Square 57th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse on the Square will present its 57th season of shows starting on July 11th, 2025. The full lineup has been announced. Get full details here!

TRAGEDY SOUND

by Karen Saari

TheatreWorks@TheSquare – July 11 – 27, 2025

Becky, Billie, and Mariel are three lifelong friends in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. When the three young women accept a dare and embark on a canoe trek in frigid waters, they find themselves stranded in the middle of Lake Superior. Dangerous conditions prevail and force them to face the choices they've made and the trappings of life in their hometown. A story about female friendship, motherhood, and the secrets we keep.

COME FROM AWAY

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Playhouse on the Square – August 15 – September 14, 2025

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them during the weeks following the 9/11 attacks. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Called a “celebration of the best of humankind,” don't miss this breathtaking, award-winning new musical opening our Playhouse on the Square season.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

By Ken Ludwig

The Circuit Playhouse – September 12 – October 5, 2025

The elegant train of the 1930s, the Orient Express, is stopped by heavy snowfall. A murder is discovered, and Detective Hercule Poirot's trip home to London from the Middle East is interrupted to solve the case. Ken Ludwig's clever adaptation of this Agatha Christie favorite boasts all the glamour, intrigue, and suspense of Christie's celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace on this classic ride.

JUNIE B JONES THE MUSICAL

Book and Lyrics by Marcy Kleisler

Music by Zina Goldrich

The Circuit Playhouse – November 7 – December 20, 2025

It's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie's friend, Lucille, doesn't want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting. Back by popular demand for the fourth time.

THE WIZARD OF OZ

Book by L. Frank Baum

Playhouse on the Square – Nov. 14 – December 21, 2025

Swept to the enchanting land of Oz by a tornado, Dorothy Gale teams up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Man, and a Cowardly Lion to find the Wizard, while evading the Wicked Witch of the West who seeks the magical slippers on Dorothy's feet. Back by popular demand for a fourth year, these enchanting classic characters discover the true meaning of courage, heart, thoughtfulness, and friendship on their journey to.

A TUNA CHRISTMAS

By Jason Williams, Joe Sears, and Ed Howard

The Circuit Playhouse – November 21 – December 21, 2025

After a 10-year long absence, The Circuit Playhouse reunites audiences with those wild and wacky characters from the beloved town of Tuna, Texas. At once an affectionate commentary on small-town Southern life, but also a withering satire of the same - this play is notable for only two actors portraying the entire cast of over twenty eccentric characters of multiple genders and various ages. Back again to celebrate the holiday season with us.

I ALWAYS FIND THE RAI

By Hank Rion

TheatreWorks@The Square – January 9 – 25, 2026

Henry travels to Florida to help his gay, alcoholic Dad get settled into Florida's largest retirement mecca. What follows is equal parts comedy and heartbreak as the whole Robbins clan descends on the panhandle state: Henry's passive brother, his pragmatic wife, their overbearing mother – all in the same room together in over 15 years. The acid-tongued family's seams start to uproariously rip, revealing truths lying dormant beneath the surface. This is Hank Rion's.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Lyrics by Alanis Morissette

Music by Alanis Morisette & Glenn Ballard

Book by Diablo Cody

Playhouse on the Square – January 23 – February 22, 2026

Some shows you see – this show you feel. Joy, strength, love, courage, catharsis, LIFE: everything we want in a Broadway show can be found in this Tony and Grammy Award-winning new musical about a perfectly imperfect American family, based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. You live, you learn, you connect, you jump out of your seat, you feel truly human at.

JOB

By Max Wolf Friedlich

The Circuit Playhouse – January 30 – February 15, 2026

After being placed on leave following a viral workplace incident, Jane would do anything to return to her Big Tech job. But as the therapist who needs to authorize it, Loyd suspects her work might be doing more harm than good. From the Chicago Tribune – “A very provocative, stimulating, and daring new thriller.

SEUSSICAL

Book by Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty

The Circuit Playhouse - March 13 – April 12, 2026

This beloved musical for Young Audiences captures the essence of Dr. Seuss's characters in a magical production by Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. From Horton the Elephant to The Cat in the Hat and Jojo, it's a journey through themes of friendship and community. Set in vibrant scenes from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, it's perfect for families and offers endless opportunities for creative discussion.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Music by Andrew Lloyd Weber

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Playhouse on the Square – April 24 – May 17, 2026

This wildly popular and beloved rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber is finally taking Playhouse on the Square's mainstage by storm. Loosely based on the Gospels' accounts of the Passion, the work interprets the psychology of Jesus and other characters, with much of the plot centered on Judas, who is dissatisfied with the direction in which Jesus is steering his disciples. Contemporary attitudes, sensibilities, and slang pervade the rock opera's lyrics, and ironic allusions to modern life are scattered throughout the depiction of political events in.

PRIMARY TRUST

By Eboni Booth

The Circuit Playhouse – May 8 – 31, 2026

This new and dramatic Off-Broadway play tells the story of Kenneth, a 30-something African-American suburban bookstore worker with an imaginary friend who embarks on a journey of self-discovery. After being laid off from his long-time job, he considers applying for a new one at the Primary Trust Bank. Winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

SWEENEY TODD

Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

Playhouse on the Square – June 12 – July 12, 2026

A misunderstood man who is grieving the loss of his wife takes it upon himself to seek revenge. Befriending a lonely owner of the local eatery, he enlists her help to bring justice to his family. Swing your razor high, Sweeney – the Demon Barber of Fleet Street is coming at last to Playhouse on the Square. Closing our season in a joint effort with our friends at Opera Memphis.

Season 57 will continue to offer patrons new single ticket pricing. General admission tickets are only $25, senior citizens, military, and first responders are $20, and children under 18 are $15. Tickets for Season 57 will be available at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office (901) 726-4656.

