Playhouse on the Square's Department of Theatre Education Announces the Finalists and Winners for the 2022 Play Slam! Competition!

Playhouse on the Square's Department of Theatre Education has announced the finalists and winners for the 2022 Play Slam! Competition! Along with program sponsor, International Paper, Playhouse on the Square congratulates and announce this year's Play Slam! finalists and winners.

Hope is Awake - Addie Scoggins, White Station Middle School

The Adoption - Sri Sai Sahasra Thota, White Station Middle School

A New Journey - Kaelin Hawkins, Fayette Academy

The Perfect Start - Audrey Williams, Fayette Academy

That Magical Thing Called Hope - Lucy Gibson, Homeschooled

Honorable Mention: What Hope Looks Like - Logan Weber, Fayette Academy

Arm in Arm, MJ Learned - First Assembly Christian School

Desiderium - Carter Yeargan, Houston High School

Game of Tomorrow - Kourtney Smith, Germantown High School

Hope like Falling Snow - Israel Rusch, Homeschooled

Looks Like Me - Hannah Kate Lewis, Valley View High School

Runner Up: The Necklace - Maribel Villarreal, T-STEM Academy East High School

Addie and MJ's plays will represent Playhouse on the Square in the Young Playwrights for Change competition during The American Alliance for Theatre and Education (AATE) National Conference in Providence, RI July 28-31, 2022.

Play Slam! is a 10-Minute Young Playwright's Festival hosted in partnership with International Paper and the American Alliance for Theatre and Education. Young writers from Mid-South area schools submitted work related to themes chosen by the Play Slam! committee and AATE. Scripts submitted were adjudicated by a panel of judges consisting of the Play Slam! Coordinator, Playhouse on the Square staff, Associate & Resident Company members, along with local writers and directors. This year's theme: "What Hope Looks Like" challenged local young writers to submit an original 10-minute play related to that theme. The top 5 finalists will receive a public staged reading of their script by local area actors, May 13-15, 2022, at Playhouse on the Square.

AATE is among the most recognized arts education organizations. It works to ensure that every young person experience quality theatre arts in their lives provided by proficient, talented artists and educators. AATE is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Through its membership of theatre artists, in-service and pre-service teachers, professors, directors, scholars, and playwrights, AATE serves more than a million students in 48 U.S. states and 19 countries worldwide.

For more information regarding the Playwrights for Change competition, visit The American Alliance for Theatre and Education website at aate.com.