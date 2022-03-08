Playhouse on the Square's Department of Theatre Education Announces the Finalists and Winners for the 2022 Play Slam! Competition!
Playhouse on the Square's Department of Theatre Education has announced the finalists and winners for the 2022 Play Slam! Competition! Along with program sponsor, International Paper, Playhouse on the Square congratulates and announce this year's Play Slam! finalists and winners.
2021 Play Slam! Middle School Division Winner
Hope is Awake - Addie Scoggins, White Station Middle School
Middle School Division Finalists
The Adoption - Sri Sai Sahasra Thota, White Station Middle School
A New Journey - Kaelin Hawkins, Fayette Academy
The Perfect Start - Audrey Williams, Fayette Academy
That Magical Thing Called Hope - Lucy Gibson, Homeschooled
Honorable Mention: What Hope Looks Like - Logan Weber, Fayette Academy
2021 Play Slam! High School Division Winner
Arm in Arm, MJ Learned - First Assembly Christian School
High School Division Finalists
Desiderium - Carter Yeargan, Houston High School
Game of Tomorrow - Kourtney Smith, Germantown High School
Hope like Falling Snow - Israel Rusch, Homeschooled
Looks Like Me - Hannah Kate Lewis, Valley View High School
Runner Up: The Necklace - Maribel Villarreal, T-STEM Academy East High School
Addie and MJ's plays will represent Playhouse on the Square in the Young Playwrights for Change competition during The American Alliance for Theatre and Education (AATE) National Conference in Providence, RI July 28-31, 2022.
Play Slam! is a 10-Minute Young Playwright's Festival hosted in partnership with International Paper and the American Alliance for Theatre and Education. Young writers from Mid-South area schools submitted work related to themes chosen by the Play Slam! committee and AATE. Scripts submitted were adjudicated by a panel of judges consisting of the Play Slam! Coordinator, Playhouse on the Square staff, Associate & Resident Company members, along with local writers and directors. This year's theme: "What Hope Looks Like" challenged local young writers to submit an original 10-minute play related to that theme. The top 5 finalists will receive a public staged reading of their script by local area actors, May 13-15, 2022, at Playhouse on the Square.
AATE is among the most recognized arts education organizations. It works to ensure that every young person experience quality theatre arts in their lives provided by proficient, talented artists and educators. AATE is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Through its membership of theatre artists, in-service and pre-service teachers, professors, directors, scholars, and playwrights, AATE serves more than a million students in 48 U.S. states and 19 countries worldwide.
For more information regarding the Playwrights for Change competition, visit The American Alliance for Theatre and Education website at aate.com.