Playhouse On The Square's Digital Series Continues With Regional Premiere of NAT TURNER IN JERUSALEM

Playhouse on the Square's at home digital series will continue in the month of March with the Regional Premiere of Nathan Alan Davis' thought-provoking and relevant play Nat Turner in Jerusalem, March 19-21 & 26-28, 2021.

When the sun rises, Nat Turner will face execution for leading the slave rebellion in Southampton, Virginia, August of 1831. Ready to crossover, Turner reckons his life with Attorney Thomas Gray, who seeks to journal Turner's account of the insurrection and if there will be more attacks. Davis' play is based on the true interactions of Thomas Gray and Turner prior to his execution. This examination of America's history with race reveals a disturbing resemblance to our present day.

Nat Turner in Jerusalem originally premiered at the New York Theatre Workshop in New York City in September 2016 under the direction of Megan Sandberg-Zakian. New York Magazine, in reviewing the play and playwright, says, "But while offering a corrective to earlier interpretations of Turner's narrative, Davis doesn't attempt to saddle it with an equally overbearing one; he resists any singular reading, let alone an overtly political one. He prefers to let the tale remain as mysterious and open-ended as possible, and thus, in its way, more terrifying."

Playhouse on the Square welcomes veteran director Lawrence Blackwell as director for the project. Blackwell has numerous credits as an actor and director at Hattiloo Theatre in Memphis, TN and also served as their Education Director for many years. Playhouse on the Square Resident Company Member, Donald Sutton (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Tuck Everlasting) returns to the Playhouse stage as Thomas Gray, and Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox (Kinky Boots, Sweat), will embrace the role of Nat Turner.

Six performances of Nat Turner in Jerusalem will be available for streaming via www.showtix4u.com. To purchase a streaming ticket, patrons may visit their website, as well the theatre's website, www.playhouseonthesquare.org.