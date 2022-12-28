MACBETH Comes to Theatre Memphis Next Year

Macbeth comes to Theatre Memphis in February 2023. Performances run February 3-19.

This William Shakespeare tragedy is set primarily in Scotland and mixes witchcraft, prophecy, and murder. Three "weird sisters" tell the Scottish general, Macbeth, that he will one day be King of Scotland. Encouraged by his wife, Macbeth takes matters into his own hand, kills the existing King Duncan and actually does become the new regal head of state. Out of paranoia he kills more people and civil war erupts to overthrow him. What goes around, comes around ... to a deadly end.

By William Shakespeare | Director Jeffrey Posson

Single tickets go on sale and members may reserve seats as of September 13, 2022. No Arts Access.