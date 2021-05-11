Knoxville Symphony Orchestra Will Perform Maryville Community Concert: Picnic in the Park

The KSO brings its brass and percussion ensemble to Theatre in the Park on the Maryville Greenbelt on Saturday, May 15, at 7:30 pm. This family-friendly concert is free and open to the public; no tickets are required. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

In the case of light rain, this concert will take place as scheduled. In the case of cold temperatures or thunderstorms, this concert will be postponed.

Works include:

Copland, Fanfare for the Common Man

Gabrieli (ed. King), Canzon septimi toni no. 2

Mendelssohn (arr. Reynolds), String Quartet No. 1, iii. Andante espressivo

Gabrieli (ed. King), Canzon primi toni

Holst (arr. Singleton), "Mars" from The Planets

Ewald, Brass Quintet No. 1, ii. Adagio-Allegro vivace-Adagio

Mercury (arr. Van Hoy), Bohemian Rhapsody

Trad. (arr. Gale), When the Saints

Handy (arr. Gale), Beale Street Blues

Prima (arr. Allen), Sing, Sing, Sing

Bagley (arr. Allen), National Emblem

Learn more at https://knoxvillesymphony.com/concert/maryville-community-concert/.