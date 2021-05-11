Knoxville Symphony Orchestra Will Perform Maryville Community Concert: Picnic in the Park
This family-friendly concert is free and open to the public; no tickets are required.
The KSO brings its brass and percussion ensemble to Theatre in the Park on the Maryville Greenbelt on Saturday, May 15, at 7:30 pm. This family-friendly concert is free and open to the public; no tickets are required. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.
In the case of light rain, this concert will take place as scheduled. In the case of cold temperatures or thunderstorms, this concert will be postponed.
Works include:
Copland, Fanfare for the Common Man
Gabrieli (ed. King), Canzon septimi toni no. 2
Mendelssohn (arr. Reynolds), String Quartet No. 1, iii. Andante espressivo
Gabrieli (ed. King), Canzon primi toni
Holst (arr. Singleton), "Mars" from The Planets
Ewald, Brass Quintet No. 1, ii. Adagio-Allegro vivace-Adagio
Mercury (arr. Van Hoy), Bohemian Rhapsody
Trad. (arr. Gale), When the Saints
Handy (arr. Gale), Beale Street Blues
Prima (arr. Allen), Sing, Sing, Sing
Bagley (arr. Allen), National Emblem
Learn more at https://knoxvillesymphony.com/concert/maryville-community-concert/.