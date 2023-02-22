FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY THE MUSICAL Comes to the Circuit Theatre Next Month

The Circuit Playhouse, in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, presents the stage adaptation of the beloved children's books by Julianne Moore.

Tickets are available now at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office (901) 726-4656.

Adapted from the award-winning book by Academy Award Winner Julianne Moore, Freckleface Strawberry The Musical presents the beloved children's story onstage to introduce young audiences to theatre and teach them the lesson of self-acceptance.

Courtney Oliver (Peter Pan, Pinkalicious), directs and choreographs this family-friendly production that engages audiences with laughs and ear-catching musical numbers.

Featured in this production is an all-star cast led by Playhouse on the Square alum, Patsy Detroit (The Wizard of Oz, May We All), as Freckleface Strawberry. Detroit is joined by Playhouse on the Square Company Member Haley Wilson (Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide To School, A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline [Ostrander Nominee]), Marc Gill (The Scottsboro Boys, Smokey Joe's Cafe), and Playhouse on the Square Associate Company Member Ben Jaeger (The Wizard of Oz).

THE CAST

Freckleface Strawberry: Patsy Detroit

Ballet Girl/Francine Freckle: Lexie Lang

Emily/Guitar Player: Haley Wilson*

Jane/Teacher/Mother/Lady Gaga: Jennifer Steinmetz

Danny/Baby Brother/Franke Freckle: Marc Gill*

Harry/Don Fontaine/Clown: Karl Robinson

Jake/Fredo Freckle/Sherlock Holmes: Ben Jaeger**

Male-Presenting Swing: Tyler Brumback

Female-Presenting Swing: Brianna Valente

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Director/Choreographer: Courtney Oliver

Music Director: Tom Johnson

Stage Manager: Emma White

Scenic Designer: Phillip Hughen and Lindsay Schmeling

Sound Designer: Joshua Crawford

Props Designer: John Michael**

Costume Designer: Lindsay Schmeling

Production Manager: Phillip Hughen

Technical Director: Mike Jurkovic

* Resident Company Member

**Associate Company Member

Public performances will run opening night is Friday, March 10th @ 7PM with Saturday performance at 11am and 2PM through April 15th. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Follow with social media using #MyFreckles901. Group rates are available.

School Matinee bookings are available from March 7th to April 14th. School Matinee show times include performances at 9:15AM or 11:00AM at The Circuit Playhouse (51 South Cooper Street). For more information and instruction on booking a school matinee for Freckleface Strawberry The Musical, visit www.playhouseonthesquare.org/student-matinees or contact our Director of Ticketing & Sales Amy Harwell at amy@playhouseonthesquare.org or call (901) 937-6480.

Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $30. The Pay What You Can performance is Saturday, March 18th @ 2PM.

For questions and booking, please contact Playhouse on the Square Director of PR/Marketing, Robert Williams II (901) 937-6479.