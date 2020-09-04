Town Council Votes to Close and Sell the Pittsfield Community Theatre

Town Manager Kathryn Ruth said that the decision was largely influenced by the health crisis.

The Town Council has voted to close the Pittsfield Community Theatre and put it up for sale, CentralMaine.com reports.



"Back in June, we had to make decisions on different facilities and items," Ruth said. "Like (with) the parks and summer recreation programs, I was asked to include the future of the theater."

Ruth said the council delayed a decision twice before holding a vote July 7. In the meantime, the council directed the theater committee to come up with a plan to reopen, but the theater committee never responded to the council's inquiries.

"They (committee members) had a wonderful plan for 2020. We were going to have all of these events, large events, which are the moneymakers for the theater," Ruth said. "(But) you have to fill every seat or almost every seat, and then have full concession, and then the theater can make money. But less than that, with just a few people in the theater, it loses a lot of money."

At the July 7 meeting, it was decided by the council to close the theater for good.

