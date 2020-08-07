Theater At Monmouth Presents 18th Annual Silent Auction Online

The comapny will post new items weekly from August 3 through 11:59 p.m. August 30.

Last summer TAM celebrated its Golden Anniversary with plays and special events to commemorate 50 years of producing innovative productions of Shakespeare and other classic plays. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, TAM's 2020 (R)evolutionary Season has been put on hold until the community can safely gather together to experience the magic of live theater.

While the company cannot bring everyone together, they can continue to celebrate the local community through the 18th year of TAM's Silent Auction-an opportunity for TAM to promote the businesses, organizations, and individuals that have shown support for TAM's artistic and education programs while generating great brand awareness for their products, excursions, and services.

TAM's 2020 Silent Auction will look a little different than years past. The company plans to Social Distance patrons from the items and go entirely online. They'll be posting new items weekly from August 3 through 11:59 p.m. August 30. There's still time to donate a Silent Auction item and help TAM reach the fundraising goal.

This fundraising event supports artistic and education programs in schools and community centers throughout Maine. It also serves as a great means of advertising the businesses and organizations that participate. From white water rafting trips, to car detailing, to wine tastings at regional wineries and gift certificates to your favorite local eats-there is something for everyone in the auction! Each week will feature items from different regions of Maine and From Away.

Monday, August 3 at 10 a.m. will feature items from Midcoast and Coastal Maine

Monday, August 10 at 10 a.m. will feature items from Androscoggin Area

Monday, August 17 at 10 a.m. will feature items from Augusta to Monmouth

Monday, August 24 at 10 a.m. will feature items from Northern Maine & From Away



Patrons can view the entire auction catalogue online at and get ready to bid on their favorite items! From book series, to rafting trips, to handmade quilts, and plenty of gift certificates to your favorite local eats, there is something for everyone at this auction!

Visit http://theateratmonmouth.org/support/tams-18th-annual-silent-auction/ to register and bid.

Shows View More Maine Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You