The Public Theatre's Annual Auction to be Presented Online

The auction will start Monday October 12th, and end midnight, Sunday October 25th.

Starting Monday October 12th, and ending midnight, Sunday October 25th, The Public Theatre's online auction will be open for bidding at thepublictheatre.org.

The holidays will be here sooner than you think, and what better way to shop for useful and unique gifts than from the comfort of your own home.

A private singing lesson with a Broadway singer? A winter weekend at Sugarloaf? A beautiful painting? A unique piece of jewelry? A gift certificate for a pub crawl at local breweries? A basket of wines and goodies? A birdbath? A Vacuum Cleaner? A handstitched wall hanging? A custom made wooden trinket box? You will find a wonderful assortment of items for everyone on your holiday gift list in this fun fundraiser for The Public Theatre

The pandemic has devastated the live performing Arts making all fundraising events more important than ever. Bidding online is an ultimate win-win for yourself and the theatre at the same time.

In celebration of The Public Theatre's 30th season, 300 $30 raffle tickets will also be available for "buy it now" on the auction site for a chance to win a grand cash prize of $1,500.00.

Please show your support by honoring 30 years of producing great theatre with a bid or raffle ticket purchase.

Winners will be notified and given the location to pick up their winning items. Details on bidding procedures and a link to the auction can be found at thepublicltheatre.org.

