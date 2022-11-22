SHREK THE MUSICAL Comes To Marshwood High School

A hilarious fairytale is brought to life as Marshwood High School presents Shrek, The Musical.

This musical adventure begins with a large ogre named Shrek narrating the story of his seventh birthday. As he narrates, the storybook comes to life, and we see Shrek's parents telling the seven-year-old version of himself that it is time for him to venture out into the world on his own. The unlikely hero finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek, The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure that proves there's more to the story than meets the ears.

Shrek, The Musical has been a favorite of Director Bianca Pietro's since she first heard Sutton Foster singing 'Morning Person' as a senior in high school. "Knowing the movie Shrek, I was so impressed with how this hilarious and unique story took on musical numbers that continued to define and encourage the meaning of 'on the inside is what counts. As a second-year director for RSU 35, I wanted to find a show that would highlight that every person in life, especially in theatre, demonstrates individual qualities & talents that are unique and special and that people can connect to in different ways," she said.

Don't miss your chance to see Marshwood students in grades 3-12 in this hilarious fairy tale in which curses are reversed, monsters get the girls, donkeys and dragons find love, and princesses are beautiful in all shapes and sizes.

Performances for Shrek, The Musical will be Thursday, December 1, Friday December 2, and Friday, December 9 at 7pm, and Saturday, December 10 at 2pm and 7pm at the Wesley E. Kennedy Performing Arts Center at Marshwood High School. Tickets are available for $10 for students/seniors and $15 for adults, and can be purchased by going to the QR code below.