Portland Stage to Receive $20,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts
Portland Stage Executive and Artistic Director Anita Stewart stated, “We are thrilled to receive support from the NEA for this year’s Clauder Competition,"
For over three decades, the Clauder Competition has been New England's most prestigious playwriting award. Created in 1981, the Clauder Competition celebrates the distinctive voices of our region's playwrights and brings their work to the attention of the greater theatrical community. With over 100 submissions each cycle, each play receives at least two evaluations, and all writers are sent a letter including an individualized response from readers. Plays by the three Clauder winners are included in the Little Festival of the Unexpected (a week-long playwriting workshop culminating in public, staged readings), and the Grand Prize winner will go on to receive a production and cash prize.
The Clauder Competition provides exposure, encouragement, and critical feedback to promising New England playwrights. Past winners and finalists who have launched successful playwriting careers include Tom Coash, Monica Wood, John Cariani, and Pulitzer Prize-winners Quiara Alegría Hudes and Paula Vogel.
For more information on the Clauder Competition, visit portlandstage.org/clauder.
For more information on projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.