Penobscot Theatre Company Releases Statement About Coronavirus

Read a message from Penobscot Theatre Company about the Coronavirus outbreak:

"Although the risk of contracting the coronavirus/COVID-19 is currently low in Maine, the health and safety of our staff, audiences, and artists is of the utmost importance to us. Penobscot Theatre Company is taking the following precautions for your health and comfort:

We have increased the frequency and level of cleaning of the public spaces within the theater

All seats and armrests are being disinfected before every performance

Hand sanitizer dispensers are placed throughout the building for all visitors to the Bangor Opera House

Recycled playbill books are not being re-used for at least 72 hours

While exchanges are always free to subscribers, ticket exchange fees will be waived for anyone wishing to exchange to a later performance, including to a future production in the 2019-20 Season (Tell Me on a Sunday or Becoming Dr. Ruth). For exchanges, contact (207) 942-3333 or email boxoffice@penobscottheatre.org

All staff and audience members who are not feeling well or are experiencing flu-like symptoms are encouraged to stay home

We encourage everyone to follow best hygiene practices regarding hand washing, avoiding face touching, and covering sneezes and coughs

Signs regarding proper hygiene practices have been placed in all restrooms of the theater

All performances, classes, and events at Penobscot Theatre Company are, to-date, proceeding as planned. We are monitoring the evolving situation closely and will provide updates via email, our website, and social media should our plans change.

Our team will continue to implement best practices and CDC recommendations, while staying in close contact with our colleagues locally and across the country. If you have any questions, please contact us at info@penobscottheatre.org.

The Maine CDC will be regularly updating this page: https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/airborne/coronavirus.shtml

The US CDC website can be visited here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/summary.html

Residents can also call 211 for assistance.

Sincerely,

Bari Newport

Producing Artistic Director

Kathryn Ravenscraft

Executive Director"





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You