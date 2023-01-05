Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards

PLAY IN THE SNOW Event Comes to Lost Valley Sponsored By The Public Theatre

The event is on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 5:30 to 9:30 pm.

Jan. 05, 2023  
PLAY IN THE SNOW Event Comes to Lost Valley Sponsored By The Public Theatre

As every Mainer knows, cabin fever will be setting in shortly (if it hasn't already) and The Public Theatre has the solution! PLAY in the Snow: a skiing, snowboarding and tubing event for the whole family on a special Saturday night with a special, low-cost ticket! Let's all get outdoors and have some fun!

Play in the Snow will take place at Lost Valley, in Auburn, on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 5:30 to 9:30 pm. The event will include skiing, snowboarding, tubing, raffle baskets (featuring themes for adults and children), a 50/50 raffle, Cookies, S'Mores Making Kits, FREE hot chocolate, and a mountain's worth of fun!

Lost Valley is typically closed for skiing and snow tubing on Saturday evenings, but The Public Theatre is renting out the entire mountain to allow for a family night of fun at a bargain price. Just $25 to ski or snowboard and only $15 to snow tube. (Standard Lost Valley lift tickets are $39 and $50 for a weekend half day or Friday evening; tubing tickets are $19 per hour.) Tubing Capacity is limited so hurry and purchase your tickets today before they sell out!

Play in the Snow will raise much needed funds to bring live professional theatre to Maine, delighting and inspiring audiences with life-affirming contemporary plays. This event also supports The Public Theatre's education and outreach programs. Throughout the pandemic, the Theatre has partnered with schools and libraries across Maine to bring the arts-in the form of FREE in-person or virtual workshops, creative collaborations, specially priced student matinees, and more.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit thepublictheatre.org. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities please contact the Theatre by phone at 207-782-3200.



Monmouth Community Players Will Present 30th Anniversary Concert This Month Photo
Monmouth Community Players Will Present 30th Anniversary Concert This Month
The Monmouth Community Players have announced their 30th Anniversary Concert. Join MCP favorites as they grace the stage to revisit some of their favorite songs from the first 30 years upon the stage at Cumston Hall.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; Maine State Music Theat Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; Maine State Music Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
MSMT Mourns the Passing of Legendary Star, Bernard Wurger Photo
MSMT Mourns the Passing of Legendary Star, Bernard Wurger
Maine State Music Theatre was saddened to receive news of the passing of one of its legendary stars – an actor whose career was inextricably interwoven with the history of Maine’s premier musical theatre. “Bernie” Wurger was a mainstay of MSMT summers from 1962 until 2000, playing 195 leading and supporting roles and winning an indelible place in the hearts of his public. His long and versatile career spanned opera, musical theatre, directing, and film not only in Maine but in New York and leading regional theatres across the country.
Monmouth Community Players To Present 30th Anniversary Concert Photo
Monmouth Community Players To Present 30th Anniversary Concert
The Monmouth Community Players are excited to invite you to their 30th Anniversary Concert. Join MCP favorites as they grace the stage to revisit some of their favorite songs from the first 30 years upon the stage at Cumston Hall. Organized by Josie French, past Chair of the Board, the evening promises to delight and spark some nostalgia from audience members and performers alike. 

More Hot Stories For You


Monmouth Community Players Will Present 30th Anniversary Concert This MonthMonmouth Community Players Will Present 30th Anniversary Concert This Month
January 3, 2023

The Monmouth Community Players have announced their 30th Anniversary Concert. Join MCP favorites as they grace the stage to revisit some of their favorite songs from the first 30 years upon the stage at Cumston Hall.
Monmouth Community Players To Present 30th Anniversary ConcertMonmouth Community Players To Present 30th Anniversary Concert
December 21, 2022

The Monmouth Community Players are excited to invite you to their 30th Anniversary Concert. Join MCP favorites as they grace the stage to revisit some of their favorite songs from the first 30 years upon the stage at Cumston Hall. Organized by Josie French, past Chair of the Board, the evening promises to delight and spark some nostalgia from audience members and performers alike. 
First Parish Unitarian Universalist to Offer 96th Annual PAGEANT OF THE NATIVITYFirst Parish Unitarian Universalist to Offer 96th Annual PAGEANT OF THE NATIVITY
December 8, 2022

The 96th anniversary of the historic Pageant of the Nativity will take place at First Parish Unitarian Universalist on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 at 5:00 pm at 425 Congress Street in Portland. After a 2-year hiatus during the pandemic, we are so excited to be back!
Holiday Music Blossoms At Husson University's Gracie Theatre With CELLOPHANE FLOWERSHoliday Music Blossoms At Husson University's Gracie Theatre With CELLOPHANE FLOWERS
December 2, 2022

The Gracie Theatre celebrates the music of the holiday season on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. with the band, Cellophane Flowers. The afternoon concert, 'Christmas Chronicles,' is a fusion of Beatles hits and holiday favorites. This performance is made possible through the generous support of the John Kilgore Fund.
Husson University Theatre IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO SHOWHusson University Theatre IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO SHOW
December 1, 2022

Husson University Theatre (HUT), the university's official student theatre club, will perform Joe Landry's 'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play' on December 2 - 4, 2022 in The Gracie's Black Box Theatre.
share