PLAY IN THE SNOW Event Comes to Lost Valley Sponsored By The Public Theatre

As every Mainer knows, cabin fever will be setting in shortly (if it hasn't already) and The Public Theatre has the solution! PLAY in the Snow: a skiing, snowboarding and tubing event for the whole family on a special Saturday night with a special, low-cost ticket! Let's all get outdoors and have some fun!

Play in the Snow will take place at Lost Valley, in Auburn, on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 5:30 to 9:30 pm. The event will include skiing, snowboarding, tubing, raffle baskets (featuring themes for adults and children), a 50/50 raffle, Cookies, S'Mores Making Kits, FREE hot chocolate, and a mountain's worth of fun!

Lost Valley is typically closed for skiing and snow tubing on Saturday evenings, but The Public Theatre is renting out the entire mountain to allow for a family night of fun at a bargain price. Just $25 to ski or snowboard and only $15 to snow tube. (Standard Lost Valley lift tickets are $39 and $50 for a weekend half day or Friday evening; tubing tickets are $19 per hour.) Tubing Capacity is limited so hurry and purchase your tickets today before they sell out!

Play in the Snow will raise much needed funds to bring live professional theatre to Maine, delighting and inspiring audiences with life-affirming contemporary plays. This event also supports The Public Theatre's education and outreach programs. Throughout the pandemic, the Theatre has partnered with schools and libraries across Maine to bring the arts-in the form of FREE in-person or virtual workshops, creative collaborations, specially priced student matinees, and more.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit thepublictheatre.org. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities please contact the Theatre by phone at 207-782-3200.