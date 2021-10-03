Monmouth Community Players Will Present 30th Anniversary Concert

The Monmouth Community Players are excited to invite you to their 30th Anniversary Concert. Join MCP favorites as they grace the stage to revisit some of their favorite songs from the first 30 years upon the stage at Cumston Hall. Organized by Josie French, current Chair of the Board, the evening promises to delight and spark some nostalgia from audience members and performers alike.

Some performers will be revisiting their past roles, while others will be bringing a new interpretation to the familiar songs. The performers for this event are: Josie French, Megan Record, Danny Gay, Jane Mitchell, Sarah Flagg, Andy Tolman, Michelle Good, Ken Mansur, Debby Mansur, Jeff Fairfield, Zach Hodge, Shawn Jimenez, Mary Melquist, Samantha Melquist, Emily Carlton, Trekk Skeate, Amy Griswold, Jocelyn Curtis and Matt Buganza. This show is appropriate for all ages, and will be a celebration of the return of theater and MCP to the Cumston Hall Stage.

MCP has created guidelines to ensure the safety of all our performers and audience members. The cast of the Anniversary Concert has all been vaccinated against Covid-19, and all audience members are being required to wear masks while inside the theater. The show runs November 12-14, 2021 in Cumston Hall, with evening performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, and a Sunday matinee at 2pm. Tickets are $12.00 general admission for all when purchased in advance, or $15.00 at the door. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit our website at: www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org or leave a message at 207-370-9566.