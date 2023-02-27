Marshwood High School Presents Disney's FROZEN

Disney's FROZEN the Broadway Musical comes to life at the Wesley E. Kennedy Performing Arts Center at Marshwood High School as 1 of 51 schools in the United States this year! Marshwood High School Theatre is thrilled to offer this production after winning the "Love is an Open Door" contest for the state of Maine.

Frozen's story is based on Hans-Christian Anderson's "The Snow Queen." Its transformation into the movie in 2013 and Broadway musical in 2018 departs from the original story. Still, it continues the theme of "regeneration through faith." This theme hits especially close to home for theatre and the arts after COVID. As the highest-grossing animated film of all time, the story is well-known for the act of "true love" is not romantic, but between two sisters. The original story shows a hero and a villain as these two sisters. Still, when writing "Let it Go," Kristen and Bobby Anderson discovered it was more about a woman afraid of her power and being misunderstood. It was then that the first woman director (and University of New Hampshire graduate), Jennifer Lee continued to shape this movie, which has now become a moving musical for the stage.

In June 2022, the partnership of the Educational Theatre Association, Music Theatre International, and Disney Theatrical Group opened applications for high schools to enter a contest that led to only one high school from each state/territory in the US debuting the production of Disney's FROZEN The Broadway Musical in January 2023-January 2024. Bianca Pietro (MHS Musical Director) sent in an application that included her vision for the show; her ideas of how to continue to keep the school and community involved; and her mission of how to overcome obstacles, welcome people who are different, and shape lives through theatre education. "I am so excited about the opportunity to bring this production to the high school and community!" Pietro said.

When applying, Bianca included her vision, "We hope to have a theatre for young audiences experience where the high school students portray the characters for their peers, but also for the local community of younger children. We hope to borrow costumes from local theatre companies who have put on Frozen and adapt them to make them our own. We hope to have lively choreography and keep our vocals amazing! We hope to incorporate as many students as possible to make all feel welcome in the theatre!"

Although this is a High School Production, one way Bianca is continuing to put this vision into play is with the inclusion of the "Young Hidden Folk Ensemble." Almost 40 students in RSU 35 grades 3-8 will participate in this production in the Opening, the classic song "Fixer Upper," and the Finale. Norway's iconic trolls featured in the animated FROZEN movie have been transformed into the stage adaptation of fantastical human-like creatures known as the Hidden Folk with the unique vocal style called "joiking" rooted in Norway, Sweden, and Finland and inspired by the elfin huldúfolk mythology from Iceland and the Faroe Islands. You will be in awe of this group!

Another way she is getting the local community involved is by offering a fundraiser that has the outcome of coming ON STAGE at a performance! The cast & crew of Disney's FROZEN The Broadway Musical at Marshwood High School is thrilled to offer Frozen Friday Night, a parent's night out, on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. The registration cost for any child ages 3-18 is $15.00. This night will include a reading of the book Frozen, theatre activities, coloring, and more Frozen-themed fun! The funds raised from our event will go towards (including but not limited to) costumes, lighting, digital scenery, sets, props, sound, & puppet rental.