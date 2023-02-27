Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marshwood High School Presents Disney's FROZEN

Performances run March 31 - April 8.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Marshwood High School Presents Disney's FROZEN

Disney's FROZEN the Broadway Musical comes to life at the Wesley E. Kennedy Performing Arts Center at Marshwood High School as 1 of 51 schools in the United States this year! Marshwood High School Theatre is thrilled to offer this production after winning the "Love is an Open Door" contest for the state of Maine.

Frozen's story is based on Hans-Christian Anderson's "The Snow Queen." Its transformation into the movie in 2013 and Broadway musical in 2018 departs from the original story. Still, it continues the theme of "regeneration through faith." This theme hits especially close to home for theatre and the arts after COVID. As the highest-grossing animated film of all time, the story is well-known for the act of "true love" is not romantic, but between two sisters. The original story shows a hero and a villain as these two sisters. Still, when writing "Let it Go," Kristen and Bobby Anderson discovered it was more about a woman afraid of her power and being misunderstood. It was then that the first woman director (and University of New Hampshire graduate), Jennifer Lee continued to shape this movie, which has now become a moving musical for the stage.

In June 2022, the partnership of the Educational Theatre Association, Music Theatre International, and Disney Theatrical Group opened applications for high schools to enter a contest that led to only one high school from each state/territory in the US debuting the production of Disney's FROZEN The Broadway Musical in January 2023-January 2024. Bianca Pietro (MHS Musical Director) sent in an application that included her vision for the show; her ideas of how to continue to keep the school and community involved; and her mission of how to overcome obstacles, welcome people who are different, and shape lives through theatre education. "I am so excited about the opportunity to bring this production to the high school and community!" Pietro said.

When applying, Bianca included her vision, "We hope to have a theatre for young audiences experience where the high school students portray the characters for their peers, but also for the local community of younger children. We hope to borrow costumes from local theatre companies who have put on Frozen and adapt them to make them our own. We hope to have lively choreography and keep our vocals amazing! We hope to incorporate as many students as possible to make all feel welcome in the theatre!"

Although this is a High School Production, one way Bianca is continuing to put this vision into play is with the inclusion of the "Young Hidden Folk Ensemble." Almost 40 students in RSU 35 grades 3-8 will participate in this production in the Opening, the classic song "Fixer Upper," and the Finale. Norway's iconic trolls featured in the animated FROZEN movie have been transformed into the stage adaptation of fantastical human-like creatures known as the Hidden Folk with the unique vocal style called "joiking" rooted in Norway, Sweden, and Finland and inspired by the elfin huldúfolk mythology from Iceland and the Faroe Islands. You will be in awe of this group!

Another way she is getting the local community involved is by offering a fundraiser that has the outcome of coming ON STAGE at a performance! The cast & crew of Disney's FROZEN The Broadway Musical at Marshwood High School is thrilled to offer Frozen Friday Night, a parent's night out, on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. The registration cost for any child ages 3-18 is $15.00. This night will include a reading of the book Frozen, theatre activities, coloring, and more Frozen-themed fun! The funds raised from our event will go towards (including but not limited to) costumes, lighting, digital scenery, sets, props, sound, & puppet rental.



Browse Maine Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds Photo
Browse Maine Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds
BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including Maine!
Cast Announced for Hunter Foster-Directed MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Ogunquit Playhouse Photo
Cast Announced for Hunter Foster-Directed MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Ogunquit Playhouse
The Music Hall and Ogunquit Playhouse will present Million Dollar Quartet this spring! See who is starring and how to purchase tickets!
Good Theater Presents YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU Beginning This Month Photo
Good Theater Presents YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Beginning This Month
Good Theater will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU as the finale of its 20th anniversary season, running March 29th through April 23rd.
Brunswick High School Players Present ANYTHING GOES Photo
Brunswick High School Players Present ANYTHING GOES
The Brunswick High School Players has announced their spring musical, 'ANYTHING GOES (2022 Revision).' ANYTHING GOES, a musical, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, is the story of madcap antics aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London. The cast of over 40 from Brunswick High School will delight you with song and dance numbers (including tap!), romance and laughter on the high seas in this fun show.

More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced for Hunter Foster-Directed MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Ogunquit PlayhouseCast Announced for Hunter Foster-Directed MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Ogunquit Playhouse
March 14, 2023

The Music Hall and Ogunquit Playhouse will present Million Dollar Quartet this spring! See who is starring and how to purchase tickets!
Good Theater Presents YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Beginning This MonthGood Theater Presents YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Beginning This Month
March 14, 2023

Good Theater will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU as the finale of its 20th anniversary season, running March 29th through April 23rd.
Brunswick High School Players Present ANYTHING GOESBrunswick High School Players Present ANYTHING GOES
March 8, 2023

The Brunswick High School Players has announced their spring musical, 'ANYTHING GOES (2022 Revision).' ANYTHING GOES, a musical, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, is the story of madcap antics aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London. The cast of over 40 from Brunswick High School will delight you with song and dance numbers (including tap!), romance and laughter on the high seas in this fun show.
Threshold Stage Company Presents Lucas Hnath's Tony Award Winning A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 At The Star TheatreThreshold Stage Company Presents Lucas Hnath's Tony Award Winning A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 At The Star Theatre
March 3, 2023

Kittery's critically acclaimed Threshold Stage Company brings Lucas Hnath's Tony Award winning 'A Doll's House, Part 2' to the Star Theatre and brilliantly lays bare the struggle between our right to live our perceived best version of ourselves and the consequences our choices have on those around us and the society at large.
Karan Casey, One Of Ireland's Most Celebrated Singers, To Perform At Husson University's Gracie TheatreKaran Casey, One Of Ireland's Most Celebrated Singers, To Perform At Husson University's Gracie Theatre
March 2, 2023

Renowned singer-songwriter Karan Casey will be performing many of the songs that made her one of Ireland's most accomplished folk musicians on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Husson University's Gracie Theatre as part of her current American tour. Her concert will include songs from her February 2023 album, 'Nine Apples of Gold.'
share