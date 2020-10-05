Maine State Music Theatre Presents a Drive-In Viewing of GREASE, Complete With Dinner

The event takes place on October 13.

Fat Boy Drive-In will sponsor a second Maine State Music Theatre benefit event - this time showing the movie Grease! This event is a drive-in style viewing of the movie to raise money for MSMT's 2021 season. The event takes place on October 13.

What's Included: Donation to MSMT, one ticket to the viewing of Grease, two-course meal including clam chowder from Kamasouptra and choice of main course, and a fun gift bag from MSMT!

Menu:

VIP: $100 - Includes meal of choice, VIP passes to a special event for MSMT in the summer of 2021, as well as various gift cards to supporting restaurants of Fatboy, and VIP parking

$65 - Lobster Roll Dinner

$60 - Burger Package (Hamburger or Cheeseburger or Blue Mango Veggie Burger)

$35 - Kids Package (Clam chowder with choice of burger or grilled cheese)

Parking: With the exception of VIP tickets, parking for the movie is first come, first park. Lifted trucks WILL be parked in the back (with exception to VIP vehicles). Other vehicles will be parked based on the time of their arrival. Ticket holders can start arriving at the event by 5PM; the movie will start at 6:30 PM.

Costumes: It wouldn't be an MSMT event without costumes! Due to the time of year any and all costumes are encouraged!

Other Fun: Covid-friendly Trick-or-Treat car-side offered! There will be a raffle during intermission (3 for $5 or 7 for $10), which includes three prizes: two vouchers to any main stage MSMT show next year; MSMT shirt; and an MSMT drawstring bag.

Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.

