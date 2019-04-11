MAMMA MIA Tickets On Sale Soon At Penobscot Theatre Company

Tickets to Penobscot Theatre Company's production of the smash hit musical MAMMA MIA will go on sale to the general public, April 22, 2019. The Broadway musical will run from June 13 to July 14 at the historic Bangor Opera House with evening and afternoon performances. "MAMMA MIA is the perfect kickoff to summer," said Bari Newport, producing artistic director. "Nothing says sunshine and beaches more than a Greek Island! And a little disco never hurts, either."

On the eve of her wedding, a young woman's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited twenty years ago. Non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers, along with the magic of ABBA's hit songs that include "Super Trouper," "Dancing Queen," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "Take a Chance on Me," "Thank You for the Music," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All," and "SOS," combine to make this sunny, funny show a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Amiee Turner, whose Broadway performance credits include 42ND STREET, The Will Rogers FOLLIES, MY FAVORITE YEAR, and THE GOODBYE GIRL will be directing and choreographing a stunning cast of 22.

Company favorite Heather Libby will take on the iconic role of Donna. Heather was most recently seen in HONKY TONK LAUNDRY, however audiences will also remember her from ROCK OF AGES, THE FULL MONTY, and THE SPITFIRE GRILL. She is known for her uncanny ability to master music of any genre.

John Bapst alum Stephanie Colavito returns to Penobscot Theatre Company after her recent graduation from the Boston Conservatory to play the role of Sophie. New York's Michael Padgett (AEA) will make his Penobscot Theatre Company debut as Sam Carmichael, one of the men suspected to be Sophie's father.

Dominick Varney (AEA), a popular and long-time company member and Frank Bachman, last seen in ELF: THE MUSICAL will round out the trio of prospective fathers. As Donna's best friends and girl group powerhouse, Penobscot Theatre Company is thrilled to welcome back Christie Robinson (AEA) in the part of Rosie and Brianne Beck as Tanya. Charisse Shields, Marianne Grossman, Alex Ross, Robert Brangwynne, and Cameron Wright are also featured.

Rounding out the show are ensemble members Bob Potts, Stephanie Erb, Danielle Barrett, Aidan Close, Michelle Weatherbee, Fredrick "Birdie" Sawyer, Eric Byers, Zivi Osher, Tien Misler, and Brianna L. Demaso.

Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased online, starting April 22, at www.penobscottheatre.org or by calling the box office at (207) 942-3333. Penobscot Theatre Company subscribers (current or upcoming season) will receive a $5 discount. There is also a student discount, and a group discount is available for parties of 8 or more. No other discounts will apply.

MAMMA MIA is produced in partnership with Bangor Savings Bank, Bangor International Airport, Changing Seasons Federal Credit Union, Rudman Winchell and Wells Fargo. See you at the theatre!





