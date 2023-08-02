KEEP SINGING! Showcase of Short Musicals Introduces Pay-What-You-Want Tickets and Discounts

All performances of "Keep Singing!", a showcase of short, world-premiere musicals coming to The Playhouse in Yarmouth will now offer Pay-What-You-Want tickets to make this extraordinary event accessible to all members of the community. Additionally, they have announced a special discounted rate of $8.50 for all high school and college students and all educational staff.

Scheduled to take place from August 11th to 13th, "Keep Singing!" promises to be a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience featuring a collection of delightful short musicals, each bringing a unique and compelling narrative to the stage. The first, a dramedy called "It's Complicated", features the story of a couple who is roped into singing about their marital problems by their guitar-playing therapist. The longest piece, "Chasing James", is a comedy about a man who makes some toxic choices in his quest to find love through online dating apps, and his beleaguered best friend's attempts to help him grow. The final piece, "Home Again" is a bittersweet but ultimately uplifting drama about a woman who desperately wants to communicate with her father who is suffering from late-stage dementia.

With the introduction of Pay-What-You-Want tickets, LinCo Media aims to foster an inclusive and welcoming environment, enabling everyone to enjoy the magic of live theater without financial barriers. This initiative reflects the organization's commitment to providing diverse entertainment opportunities and fostering a strong sense of community engagement. "We've been so blessed to be uplifted by an incredibly supportive community, and we can't wait for audiences to see our dedicated and talented cast. By offering Pay-What-You-Want tickets, we hope to reach a wider audience and make 'Keep Singing!' a truly communal celebration of creativity," says Linda Hildonen, Librettist and Director.

In addition to the Pay-What-You-Want option, LinCo Media extends a special discount to all high school and college students and staff, offering tickets for just $8.50. This discount is an effort to support and encourage young minds to experience the enchanting world of musical theater and enrich their cultural experiences. That said, "Keep Singing!" contains adult humor and situations and is intended for mature audiences aged sixteen and above. Parental discretion is advised, and patrons are encouraged to enjoy the show responsibly.

The Playhouse in Yarmouth invites residents and visitors alike to seize this incredible opportunity to revel in the magic of "Keep Singing!" and support the arts. Whether you're a seasoned theater enthusiast or a newcomer, this showcase of short musicals promises to be an unforgettable journey into the realm of creativity and imagination.

Tickets for "Keep Singing!" are available for purchase online at www.LinCo.media/KeepSinging. There are a limited number of Pay-What-You-Want tickets for each performance. Join in at 7:30 pm on August 11th and 12th, or 3:00 pm on August 13th to experience these unforgettable, world-premiere musicals brought to life by an incredible cast.