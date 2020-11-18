City Theater Presents 2020 Home For The Holidays Christmas Concert

Join City Theater this Holiday season for our "2020 Home For The Holidays Concert"! This virtual performance will stream on YouTube from Dec 18th - Dec 27th. Some of your favorite City Theater performers will be singing holiday favorites along with excerpts from our past Christmas productions. This concert promises to be the perfect show to gather the family around to enjoy being "Home For The Holidays".

City Theater Artistic Director, Linda Sturdivant and Music Director, Patrick Martin have teamed up again and put together a concert that will make you feel like you have stepped back in time to an old fashion TV Christmas Special complete with a crackling fire and carols around the Christmas Tree.

This concert has something for everyone. We Need A Little Christmas, Let It Snow and many other seasonal favorites will delight everyone in your family. An appearance by the storybook princesses from Brie's Best Guest will delight the younger members of the audience. Plus, selections from past City Theater Christmas productions including: A Christmas Carol: the musical and A Charlie Brown Christmas. The concert will conclude with traditional Christmas selections: Gesu Bambino sung by sopranos Mary Jordan Johnston Letellier and Sara Sturdivant and O'Holy Night sung by 3 tenors: Brian McAloon, Miles Obrey and Schuyler White.

Looking for another way to enjoy the holidays? You may pre-order adult beverages and snacks while watching the virtual Highlights Concert. Choose from Banded Brewing, Ricker Hill Maniac Hard Cider, Cellar Door Winery and Robin's Confections. You will need to pre-order and select a time to pick up your order. When you make your donation to get your ticket the information on how to place your order will be right there.

The video for the concert will begin on Friday, December 18th at 7:30 PM EST on City Theater's YouTube channel and will steam until, midnight, Sunday, December 127th. For your donation (suggested $20) you will be emailed a link to watch the performance anytime during that time. You can make your donation by going to https://www.citytheater.org/tickets/ or by calling (207) 282-0849 .

