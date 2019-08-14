City Theater Hosts An Evening With Maine Humorist Tim Sample

City Theater is excited to welcome back our friend, Tim Sample on August 17 @ 7:30 - for ONE NIGHT ONLY! Get your tickets now and save! $18 advanced or $22 at the door! For tickets, visit www.citytheater.org or call the Theater at 207-282-0849.

Tim Sample is a Maine native whose unique style of New England humor has gained him a national following.



In addition to TV, radio and bestselling albums of "down east" humor (five of them released on the legendary Bert and I label), Tim spent eleven years (1993 -2004) as a regular correspondent for the Emmy award winning network television show CBS News Sunday Morning, hosted by Charles Osgood.

Tim has written also and/or illustrated over a dozen books, including regional bestsellers Saturday Night at Moody's Diner and How to Talk Yankee. Tim has narrated several award-winning films and audiobooks including; Robert McCloskey's children's classic Burt Dow Deep Water Man, Stephen King's The Sun Dog and Drunken Fireworks and the immensely popular film documentary From Stump to Ship.

In a career spanning four decades Tim has appeared at venues as diverse as The Mall of America, Ocean Reef Club on Key Largo, the Caribou Maine Performing Arts Center and The Mall of America

Tim currently resides "all the way down east" in Calais, Maine with his wife and their brilliant Cairn Terrier "Cosmo".





