Center Theatre Expands General Admission Movie Schedule Beginning This Month

The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft has announced that its general admission movie schedule will expand beginning on March 16, Bangor Daily News reports.

The theatre will begin showing movies by general admission on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Friday through Monday will be reserved for private screenings.

Masks are required when inside the Theatre unless you are enjoying concessions.

"People have been very supportive of the private screenings," said Patrick Myers, the Theatre's executive dIrector, "But we did hear from many folks who could not afford a $50 private screening. With our current cleaning and spacing protocols we know we can offer general admission shows safely and decided we would make more available."

The popular $2 Tuesday promotion will also return. Myers expects this schedule will continue into April or May. At that time, he is hoping that the schedule will shift to a majority of general admission shows, with a limited number of private screenings still available.

The Theatre will also be returning to limited live programming this summer with a concert series in partnership with the Wayside Grange and several outdoor performances around the county.

For more information on any programming at the Center Theatre. visit www.centertheatre.org, or call the theatre at 207-564-8943.