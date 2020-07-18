Barn Theatre Re-Opens Rehearsal Shed For 'Shed Shows'

This year, join the Barn Theatre in the Rehearsal Shed for the Shed Show, which will feature some beloved Barnies. Who you see is still a surprise! Patrons can enjoy great bar food and beverages as you take in a charming twist on the theatre's "Bar Show."

Reservations are strongly encouraged due to limited seating - the theatre be at 50% capacity to accommodate for social distancing.

2020 Shed Show Hours

Tuesday - Saturday, Doors open at 7pm, Show starts at 8pm

Sunday, Doors open at 4pm, Show starts at 5pm

2020 Shed Show Details

There is a $15 cover, which is charged when you make your reservation, or at the door.

A credit card is required to hold your Shed Show reservation.

Failure to attend the Shed Show on your selected evening will result in the forfeit of your cover charge.

Per the Governor's Executive Order, face masks are required for entry and as you move about the Rehearsal Shed.

All staff & servers will be wearing masks.

Confirmation e-mails are sent out once your reservation has been confirmed by our staff. Notification for a confirmed reservation may take up to 2-3 days, depending on date of your reservation.

To make reservations, visit https://barntheatreschool.org/box-office/the-rehearsal-shed/.

