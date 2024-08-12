ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE to be Presented at Theater At Monmouth in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theater at Monmouth will present the musical Always... Patsy Cline for their fall show in September. Created and Originally Directed by Ted Swindley, this heartfelt celebration, full of emotion and down-home country humor, is sure to leave you tapping your toes to songs you know and love! Featuring hits such as "Walkin' After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," and "Crazy," Always... Patsy Cline is based on the true story of Cline's friendship with her biggest fan, Louise Seger. After Cline's tragic and untimely death, Louise reminisces on their happenstance friendship, her love for the singer, and the letters they wrote one another over the years, which Patsy consistently signed "Love Always... Patsy Cline". Be sure to join us for this "Crazy" good time Thursday, September 12th through Sunday, September 22nd including matinee and evening performances both weekdays and weekends.

Directed by Adam P. Blais and Music Direction by Courtney Babbidge, Always... Patsy Cline features Susan Haefner as Louise Seger and Hope Elizabeth Schafer as Patsy Cline. While both women will be making their Theater at Monmouth debuts, neither are strangers to the big demands the show holds. Haefner has appeared previously on Broadway in State Fair, 42nd Street, and understudying Sutton Foster in the role of Millie Dillmount in Thoroughly Modern Millie. She has also appeared in many National Tours and at Regional Theaters across the country. Schafer is a rising star, having played the role of Patsy in other productions of the show. She will be taking a small hiatus from her role as Mama Ogre/Wicked Witch in the National Tour of Shrek the Musical to step back into Patsy's boots in Monmouth.

Additional Production Credits include Set and Lighting Design by Jim Alexander, Costume Design by Michelle Handley, Wardrobe Supervision by Erika Gordon, Stage Management by Cameron Sarchi, Production Assistance by Llyn Sadhbh Thomas, and Production Management by Daniel B. Thompson. The Musicians for the show will include Music Director Courtney Babbidge on Piano and Guitar, Parker Kenyon on Bass, Kate Gray on Violin, and Spencer D'Lauro on Percussion.

Performance Calendar: PREVIEW/MONMOUTH NIGHT 9/12 at 7:30 p.m.; OPENING 9/13 at 7:30 p.m.; additional performance dates 9/14, 9/19, & 9/20 at 7:30 p.m.; 9/14, 9/15, 9/17, 9/18, 9/21, & 9/22 at 1:00p.m.

Always... Patsy Cline is Co-Sponsored by Andrews Tolman and Robert & Cynthia McGuire.

Audience Engagement Programs

Post-Performance Discussions: Join us at select performances for Post-Performance Discussions with the cast and creative team. Discuss the critical historical, artistic, and cultural perspectives of the worlds of the show! A Post-Show Discussion will follow the 9/22 at 1:00p.m. performance.

Tickets and Ways to Save: Single tickets for Always... Patsy Cline are $40 for adults, $35 for senior citizens, and $25 for students (18 and under). There is a $3 processing fee per ticket, regardless of how tickets are purchased.

Group Rates: Group Rates are available for parties of 10 or more, whether it's a large student group or a small knitting club, a corporate party or just family and friends! Groups who book also have the privilege of requesting a post-show discussion for the date of their performance! Contact the Box Office by email at boxoffice@theateratmonmouth.org or by calling 207.933.9999 for more information and to book your group.

For calendar and reservations, please contact the TAM Box Office at 207.933.9999 or visit www.theateratmonmouth.org.

