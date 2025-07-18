WICKED Adds Extra Matinee Performance At Madison’s Overture Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, a new matinee performance of the Broadway blockbuster Wicked has been added in Madison. The additional show will take place on Thursday, July 24 at 1 p.m. in Overture Hall.

The return engagement of Wicked, Madison’s most popular musical, runs through Sunday, July 27. Tickets, priced from $56.20 to $203.90, are available at overture.org. Good seats remain for all performances, including the newly added matinee.

The acclaimed production tells the untold true story of the Witches of Oz. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman born with emerald-green skin, and Glinda, a bright and bubbly blonde with a flair for popularity. Their unlikely friendship is tested as the world begins to label one as “good” and the other as “wicked.”

Tickets for Wicked are available at overture.org or by phone through the Overture Center Box Office.