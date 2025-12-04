Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Pabst Theater

🎭 NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Though the Milwaukee Rep is presenting its 50th season of "A Christmas Carol," this year, the current production has the freshness and energy of a debut.

Returning as Scrooge, Matt Daniels brings back his nimble physicality and vocals, making Dickens familiar words full of surprises. Whether grumpy or giddy, this Scrooge is an energetic sight to behold.

Despite the August flood that destroyed the Christmas Carol sets, the streets of Victorian London rose majestically from the Pabst Theater stage — populated by familiar Carolers such as Mark Corkins as Ghost of Marley, Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present, Tami Workentin as Mrs. Fezziwig, Reese Madigan as Bob Cratchit and James Pickering, who performed the role of Bob Cratchit in the first 1976 production and has since played various roles including 14 years as Scrooge.

These veterans share the stage with a troupe of relative “Carol” newcomers complete with 19 youthful local actors and walk on roles played by local celebs including TV reporters and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

This year’s Christmas Carol, once again adapted and directed by Mark Clements included some traditional British “panto.” Actors spoke directly to the audience with call-and-response cues that encourages the audience to shout back. These spirited interactions as well as a generous sprinkling of music, dance and snow made “A Christmas Carol” an irresistible celebration of good will.

