LIGHTWIRE THEATER: A VERY ELECTRIC CHRISTMAS Comes to Overture

Looking for a fun family outing the day after Thanksgiving? Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas” is the ticket! Recommended for all ages, this unique entertainment experience takes place in Overture Hall on Friday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m.

In “A Very Electric Christmas,” follow the story of a young bird named Max and his family as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole... his adventure begins! Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettias light up the stage. Audiences will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits, including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky.

Lightwire™ Theater combines light, technology and music to tell captivating stories, leading audiences of all ages into a fantastical world of imagination. Featured as a semi-finalist on NBC's “America’s Got Talent” and winner of Tru TV's “Fake Off,” the group combines theater and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness and is internationally recognized for its signature brand of electroluminescent artistry.

Co-creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp met in New York City while dancing in Twyla Tharp's “Movin' Out” on Broadway. An immediate connection was made between the kindred spirits as they discovered their mutual love of art, theater and technology. After coming across a product called, “el wire,” the lights turned on and the possibilities seemed endless. Together, with their wives Eleanor and Whitney, they began to experiment with shapes and designs to develop puppetry-based neon creatures that quickly came to life. In 2007, they created their first show, “Dino Light,” under Corbian Arts. Then, in January 2012, Lightwire Theater was founded and premiered “The Ugly Duckling” and has since produced six shows. Based in New Orleans, Lightwire™ Theater continues to create and deliver innovative theatrical experiences to audiences worldwide.