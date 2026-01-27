KIMBERLY AKIMBO North American Tour Comes To Madison in February

🎭 NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Overture Center for the Arts has announced that “Kimberly Akimbo,” winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the most critically acclaimed musical of its season, will make its Madison premiere at Overture Center for the Arts from Tuesday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 15 in Overture Hall.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey.Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush… and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Named Best Musical by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards, “Kimberly Akimbo” is also the winner of four additional Tony Awards: Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical, Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), and Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire). With her win for “Kimberly Akimbo,” Jeanine Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.

Joining Broadway veteran Ann Morrison (Kimberly) will be Marcus Phillips (Seth), Jim Hogan (Buddy), Emily Koch (Debra), Laura Woyasz (Pattie), Gabby Beredo (Delia), Skye Alyssa Friedman (Teresa), Darron Hayes (Martin) and Max Santopietro (Aaron). Benjamin Camenzuli, Aidan B. Jones, Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon and Bailey Ryon are the understudies, and Janet Dickinson is the Kimberly standby.

“Kimberly Akimbo” features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production’s Music Supervisor is Chris Fenwick and the Music Director is Ryan Edward Wise. “Kimberly Akimbo” features orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Supervisor is Arabella Powell, the Production Stage Manager is Shawn Pennington and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

The North American Tour of “Kimberly Akimbo” is produced by David Stone, The Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo and Aaron Glick.

“Kimberly Akimbo” opened on Broadway to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022, following its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in November 2021. Upon closing on Broadway, “Kimberly Akimbo” played 32 previews and 612 performances.