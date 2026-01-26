BONNIE RAITT LIVE 2026 Tour Comes to Overture Center This August

🎭 NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bonnie Raitt and her band will headline additional concerts in Canadian and US markets this summer to stretch the 2026 tour from May to September.

Raitt comes to Overture Center for the Arts on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Overture Hall. Tickets ($91.32 - $161.88) go on sale Friday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. at overture.org.

On tour for the better part of the last four years, Raitt has connected with audiences in North America, the UK, Ireland, Europe and Australia since the release of her critically acclaimed, three-time GRAMMY Award-winning studio album, “Just Like That…” in 2022. Recognized for her 55+ year career and multi-faceted artistic contributions, most recently Raitt was a Kennedy Center Honoree (Class of 2024), received the Billboard Women In Music Icon Award (2022) and a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2021).

Special guests for the August and September dates are TBA. A full list of 2026 tour dates, including Fan Presale and Special Benefit Seat information, is listed at bonnieraitt.com.

ABOUT BONNIE RAITT

Bonnie Raitt is a singer, songwriter and guitarist whose unique style blends blues, R&B, rock and pop. After 20 years as a cult favorite, she broke through to the top in the early 90s with her GRAMMY-award-winning albums, “Nick of Time” and “Luck of the Draw,” which featured hits, “Something To Talk About” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me” among others. The 13-time GRAMMY winner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and Rolling Stone named the slide guitar ace one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and one of the “100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”

The past few years have been very busy for Raitt. In 2022, Raitt embarked on a 75-date headlining U.S. tour; released her critically acclaimed 21st album “Just Like That…” (the third release on her independent label, Redwing Records), which was #1 on six Billboard charts the week of release and was perched at #1 on the Americana Radio Album Chart for 10 consecutive weeks. The album’s first single, “Made Up Mind” remained in the top three spots on the Americana Radio Singles Chart for 17 weeks. Raitt also received the Icon Award at Billboard Women in Music Awards, the was recognized by the Recording Academy with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and she saw her breakthrough album, “Nick of Time” added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

The momentum rolled into 2023 with Raitt earning three GRAMMY™ Awards at the 65th Annual ceremony; Song Of The Year and Best American Roots Song for the title track of her most recent album “Just Like That…,” and Best Americana Performance for “Made Up Mind.” She then embarked on a busy year of touring not just in the U.S. but with stops in Australia, Canada, Ireland and the UK. In 2024, Raitt returned to the U.S. and performed over 60 shows spanning coast to coast, and as the year came to a close, Raitt received another incredible accolade being recognized for her lifetime of artistic achievement as part of the Kennedy Center's 47th Class of Honorees in Washington, DC. 2025 saw Raitt and her band play another 60+ concerts together to audiences across the US, Ireland, the UK and Europe.

Raitt is known for her lifelong commitment to social activism as she is for her music, and has long been involved with the environmental movement, performing concerts around oil, nuclear power, mining, water and forest protection since the mid-1970s. She was a founding member of MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy), which produced the historic concerts, album and film NO NUKES (1979,) as well as a founding member of The Rhythm and Blues Foundation, which works for royalty reform and recognition of generations of pioneer R&B artists. She continues to work on safe energy issues in addition to environmental protection, social justice, Native American and human rights, as well as artist's rights and music education.