Overture Center Host Halloween Festivities This Month

Spooky season is right around the corner. Grab your costumes and get ready for Overture Center's Halloween celebrations this month. Join the fun at these family-friendly, Halloween-themed events:

DUCK SOUP CINEMA: NOSFERATU: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Capitol Theater

Prepare for Halloween chills and thrills with our kickoff for the Duck Soup Cinema season. "Nosferatu" features some of the most iconic vampire imagery in film history, despite being an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's “Dracula.” F.W. Murnau (“Sunrise,” “The Last Laugh”) directs a legendary performance by Max Schreck as the sinister Count Orlok. The Count leaves death in his wake as he journeys from his castle in Transylvania to prey upon the good people of Wisborg. Murnau's visionary direction crafts a hauntingly atmospheric spectacle, captivating audiences with a macabre ballet of fear and fascination. As a result, "Nosferatu" remains an immortal landmark in cinematic history.

Jelani Eddington will accompany the film on the Grand Barton Organ. Vaudeville acts will be performed by James the Magician, with preshow lobby entertainment from Doc the Rube and Wayne the Wizard.

Tickets ($9 for adults, $3 for ages 12 and under) are available at overture.org.

KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA: KEN LONNQUIST: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

In conjunction with Downtown Madison's Family Halloween, we are hosting a special Halloween Kids in the Rotunda performance by Ken Lonnquist. Ken loves Halloween and has an entire album of original songs about the season called “Pumpkenland”! He'll be playing songs from that album about black cats, witches, zombies, pumpkins, space-aliens and more—with some of his Halloween-loving musical pals. Come early to trick or treat in the lobby and take part in a special Halloween coloring contest!

FREE – TRICK OR TREATING IN THE ROTUNDA LOBBY, MAIN FLOOR, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 3-6 p.m.

Join Downtown Madison's Family Halloween on State Street and Capitol Square. Halloween fun for families and kids 12 and under includes hayrides around the Capitol Square, crafts, art projects, stories and songs, and trick or treat at participating businesses, including Overture. Before or after Ken Lonnquist's performance, stop by the lobby to show off your costume and grab some Halloween treats from Overture staff.