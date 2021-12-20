Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; Madison Shakespeare's ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL Leads Best Play!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Madison:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Cowing - 46 PLAYS FOR AMERICA'S FIRST LADIES - Forward Theater 56%

Katelin Zelon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 44%

Best Direction Of A Play

Kendra C. Thompson - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Madison Shakespeare Company 79%

Jen Uphoff Gray - 46 PLAYS FOR AMERICA'S FIRST LADIES - Forward Theater 21%

Best Performer In A Play

Madeleine O'Keefe - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Madison Shakespeare Company 47%

Colleen Madden - CYMBELINE - American players theatre 13%

James DeVita - AN ILIAD - APT 13%

Laura Kochanowski - DESIRES - Madison Shakespeare Company 13%

Annie Jay - DESIRES - Madison Shakespeare Company 7%

Matt Reines - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Madison Shakespeare Company 7%

Phoebe Gonzalez - A PHOENIX TOO FREQUENT - APT 0

Best Play

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Madison Shakespeare Company 93%

CYMBELINE - APT 7%

A PHOENIX TOO FREQUENT - APT 0

OEDIPUS - APT 0

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Madison Shakespeare Company 77%

DESIRES - Madison Shakespeare Company 23%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Molly Kempfer - DESIRES - Madison Shakespeare Company 47%

Donavon Armbruster - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Madison Shakespeare Company 27%

Harvey Black - DESIRES - Madison Shakespeare Company 13%

Sarah Z. Johnson - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Madison Shakespeare Company 13%

Samantha Biatch - DESIRES - Madison Shakespeare Company 0