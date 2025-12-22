HAMILTON Comes to Overture Hall in March

🎭 NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winner of 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy and the Pulitzer Prize, “Hamilton” will return to Madison at Overture Center Tuesday, January 6 – Sunday, January 18, 2026.

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition and the dawn of a new nation that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

“Hamilton” features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

YORKTOWN TAVERN PRE-SHOW DINNER EXPERIENCE

Join in before performances of “Hamilton” for a revolutionary candlelight feast. Overture’s Promenade Hall will be transformed into an intimate restaurant setting where guests will enjoy a three-course meal. Raise a glass at the bar and sip beverages inspired by the era alongside show-themed cocktails. This pre-show dinner experience will be available 2 hours before each evening performance of “Hamilton.” Tickets ($84.85) are available at overture.org.

EXHIBIT WITH WISCONSIN HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Discover the real history behind “Hamilton” in Wisconsin Historical Society’s exhibition on display in the Promenade Lobby on select show dates (Jan. 6, 9, 15 and 17 matinee only). Explore original letters from Hamilton, Burr, Washington, Jefferson and Madison, an original newspaper printing of Washington’s farewell address and Hamilton’s infamous Reynolds Pamphlet. Featuring early printings of the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution, this remarkable collection brings America’s founding era and its most complex characters to life. The exhibit is open to the public.

